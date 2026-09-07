There's no added pressure: Satwik-Chirag ready to defend Asian Games gold

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history by becoming the first Indian men's doubles pair to win the China Masters, producing a stirring comeback against China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in Shenzhen on Sunday. The 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 victory ended their wait for the Super 750 title and gave the Indians timely momentum ahead of their Asian Games title defence.

The world No. 5 pair will now turn their attention to Aichi-Nagoya, where they will attempt to retain the men's doubles gold medal they won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. With the continental showpiece beginning later this month, the China Masters triumph has provided the pair with more than another trophy — it has given them confidence that their bodies and game are ready for another demanding campaign.

China Masters provides timely confidence boost Satwik said the China Masters victory had come at an ideal time, particularly after the difficult few months the pair had endured away from competition. He felt the title and the matches they played in Shenzhen offered confirmation that their preparations were working while also giving them valuable match practice before the Asian Games. The victory was their second title of the season after the Singapore Open Super 750, while they had also reached the final of the Thailand Open Super 500. ALSO READ: Shooting at Asian Games: Suruchi Singh's rise from Bhiwani to world record For the Indians, however, the physical gains from Shenzhen may prove just as important as the title itself.

Five matches offer crucial physical test The China Masters proved to be a demanding examination of their fitness. Satwik and Chirag played five matches during the tournament and, apart from their opening-round encounter, were pushed to three games in almost every match. Chirag said the workload was particularly encouraging because their bodies coped much better than they had at the World Championships. After returning to competition following a lengthy break, the pair had struggled physically during their quarterfinal defeat against a Chinese combination. In Shenzhen, the situation was markedly different. The Indians grew in confidence with every match as they realised their bodies were handling the intensity and repeated three-game battles. Even after the final, they felt physically good, which they regarded as a major positive ahead of the Asian Games.

Satwik also viewed the tournament as an important test because the Asian Games badminton competition will demand sustained physical effort, with the team and individual events spread across several days. Lessons from World Championships paying off The Indians also used the China Masters to implement changes they had identified after the World Championships. Chirag said one of the biggest lessons was to become more patient while attacking and place greater trust in their defence. Rather than rushing to finish rallies whenever they earned an attacking opportunity, the pair worked on staying composed and trusting the patterns they had practised. That approach was evident in their run to the China Masters title, particularly when they found themselves behind. The Indians were able to remain patient, stick with their plans and gradually turn matches around.

Satwik took a different but equally important confidence boost from the World Championships. Even when he was not physically capable of producing his biggest smashes at full power, the pair were still able to compete against the world's best. That experience strengthened his belief that they can remain competitive even when their biggest weapon is not functioning at its maximum. Defending champions refuse to carry added pressure Despite entering the Asian Games as defending champions, Chirag does not believe the pair should automatically be labelled the team to beat. He pointed out that several other men's doubles combinations are capable of challenging for the gold medal and insisted that the pair do not want to burden themselves by thinking about their status or the result.

Instead, their approach will be to enjoy their badminton, focus on one match at a time and try to reproduce the mindset that helped them succeed in Hangzhou. Chirag recalled that even during their victorious campaign three years ago, the pair went into each day focused on giving their best rather than worrying about the final outcome. He believes the same approach will be important in Japan. Ten days to prepare before Japan The China Masters victory has left the Indians with around 10 days to prepare before travelling to Japan. After returning from Shenzhen, they have planned a brief period of recovery before returning to intensive training. Chirag said the focus during the remaining days would be on staying physically fit while addressing the technical and tactical shortcomings they have identified.

The pair will also analyse their opponents and continue working on the details that helped them overcome different styles in Shenzhen. For now, though, the biggest positive is that their bodies have survived a demanding tournament without any major concerns. No Plan B, but plenty of tactical adjustments Satwik insists the pair do not think in terms of having a Plan B when their trademark attacking game is not working. Instead, their tactics evolve depending on the opponents and the conditions of each match. Against pairs with strong attacking games, they may look to challenge in the front court and prevent opponents from gaining control. Against combinations that are less powerful from the back, they can use defence to open up the rally and create their own attacking opportunities.

Satwik also credited Chirag's ability to create opportunities at the front of the court, making it easier for him to finish rallies from the back. That tactical flexibility could prove important at the Asian Games, where the pair will face a variety of playing styles. Shenzhen redemption takes a back seat The China Masters title also completed a journey that had seen the Indians finish runners-up at the tournament in both 2023 and 2025. But Satwik said those defeats were never a motivating factor this time. Instead, Shenzhen has gradually become a venue that gives the pair confidence, having also reached the semifinals there in 2024 after returning from the Olympics with very little preparation.