Treesa-Gayatri stun 16th seed USA pair, qualify for RO16 at BWF Worlds 2026

It was a day of double joy for India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand as the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallists, named recipients of the 2026 Arjuna Award earlier on Tuesday, followed up the honour by storming into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The unseeded Indian pair produced a dominant performance to defeat 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the USA 21-15, 21-12 in the women’s doubles round of 32. Treesa and Gayatri controlled the contest from the outset, recovered quickly whenever their opponents threatened a comeback and wrapped up the match in straight games.

After opening their campaign with a win over Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez on Monday, the Indian pair faced a considerably tougher challenge against the seeded American duo. But Treesa and Gayatri showed little sign of being overawed by the occasion, taking the initiative early and maintaining their attacking approach throughout. Treesa-Gayatri kept the opponents under pressure The 39th world ranked Indian pair began aggressively, with Treesa taking charge of the attack through her powerful smashes while Gayatri handled the exchanges around the net and at close range. Their combination immediately put Lam and Lee under pressure as the Indians raced into a 10-4 lead in the opening game.

The American pair responded well and gradually worked their way back into the contest, cutting the deficit to 13-15. Treesa and Gayatri, however, did not allow the momentum to shift completely. The Indians regained control at the crucial stage of the game, tightened their play and closed out the opening game 21-15. Treesa said the conditions were tricky but credited the pair’s ability to adapt quickly for their strong performance. “I think the conditions were very much like yesterday — a bit tricky. But we just wanted to adapt quickly and not get too frustrated,” Treesa said after the match.

“As soon as we got to know how the shuttle was moving, I think we could play our game better. We were pretty aggressive today, which worked in our favour. Really happy.” The Indians carried that momentum into the second game. Lam and Lee offered some early resistance, but Treesa and Gayatri continued to switch positions effectively, making it difficult for the American pair to settle into their attacking rhythm. The positional changes allowed the Indians to maintain pressure from different areas of the court, while their aggressive approach kept the 16th seeds from building any sustained momentum.

ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen recovers from slow start to beat Filimon at BWF Worlds 2026 Treesa and Gayatri gradually pulled away and completed another dominant game, winning 21-12 to seal their place in the round of 16. Arjuna Award caps memorable day The victory came only hours after Treesa and Gayatri were named among the recipients of the 2026 Arjuna Award, adding another significant milestone to their day. For Gayatri, the honour carried an added personal significance, with her father and former Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand also having received the Arjuna Award. “It feels very special. I just feel very proud,” Gayatri said. She also revealed that her father had called to congratulate her after the announcement.