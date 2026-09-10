Verstappen says Lawson's quick adaptation shows 2026 F1 cars are 'numb'

Max Verstappen has cited teammate Liam Lawson's ability to adapt, after stepping in mid-season at Red Bull, as a sign that current Formula 1 cars are "numb to your driver inputs".

The four-time F1 champion told the BBC in an interview published Wednesday that the 2026 cars, with a crucial role for electric hybrid power, can have "unnatural" outcomes like requiring drivers to brake earlier into corners for the best exit speed.

Verstappen suggested it's one reason Lawson has adapted quickly after replacing the injured Isack Hadjar for the last two races. He's staying there for this week's Spanish Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda has stepped into Lawson's old Racing Bulls seat, and both Lawson and Tsunoda have scored points in their new cars.

"No disrespect. And I hope no-one picks up on this. But look at Yuki. He jumps in the car. Never driven the car before. Immediately competitive," Verstappen said. "Liam jumps from the Racing Bulls to the Red Bull - immediately competitive. It's because these cars are numb to your driver inputs. Of course, yes, you still have to do a good lap. And you still have to commit. The fastest drivers will always come out on top. But it's really, really limited." Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the 2026 cars all year. At one stage, he even said he was considering leaving F1 altogether, but eventually agreed a contract extension to keep him at Red Bull through 2030.