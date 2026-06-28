Who is Ancy Sojan? Kerala jumper who broke Anju Bobby's 22-year-old record

Indian athletics witnessed the end of one of its longest-standing records after Kerala's Ancy Sojan produced a remarkable leap of 6.88m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The effort eclipsed Anju Bobby George's national record of 6.83m, which had remained unbeaten since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Besides rewriting the record books, the jump also secured Ancy the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark for the 2026 Asian Games. The performance marks another significant milestone in the 25-year-old's rapid rise and places her among the continent's leading long jumpers ahead of a crucial international season.

Check the full video of Ancy’s record jump here: Who is Ancy Sojan? Born on March 1, 2001, in Thrissur, Kerala, Ancy Sojan has emerged as one of India's leading long jump athletes over the past few years. Apart from competing for Kerala in domestic athletics, she also represents the Services and serves as a Chief Petty Officer in the Indian Navy. ALSO READ: Harry Kane surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with historic 11th World Cup goal Ancy's steady progression through the national circuit earned her a place among India's top field athletes before she announced herself on the international stage with a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her jump of 6.63m in the final established her as a genuine medal contender in Asia.

International medals and steady rise The Kerala athlete has continued to deliver consistent performances at major continental events. She added another silver medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships before claiming bronze at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Earlier this season, Ancy improved her personal best to 6.75m at the National Federation Cup, signalling that she was closing in on the national record. She bettered that mark by 13 centimetres in Bhubaneswar, producing the best jump of her career when it mattered most. Record-breaking jump in Bhubaneswar Ancy opened the competition strongly with a jump of 6.73m before producing the decisive 6.88m effort on her fifth attempt. She concluded the event with a final jump of 6.69m to comfortably secure the title.