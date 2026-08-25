Why is Indian Hockey struggling to produce next generation of senior stars?

India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the 2026 Hockey World Cup came to an end after back-to-back defeats to the Netherlands and Argentina, leaving the team to fight for a place in the lower classification matches.

The 1-3 loss to the Netherlands had left India needing a win against Argentina, but the 3-5 defeat in the must-win game ended another World Cup campaign without a place in the last four.

The disappointment is familiar, but this time it also brings a larger question into focus. India has continued to produce junior teams capable of reaching the latter stages of the Junior World Cup, yet the senior side remains heavily reliant on a generation that came through almost a decade ago.

The 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team produced Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh and others who went on to become important senior internationals and Olympic medallists. The generations that followed have not yet produced the same depth of senior players. That gap is becoming harder to ignore. India finished fourth at the Junior World Cup in 2021 and 2023 and won bronze in 2025, but those results have not yet translated into a comparable influx of established senior players. With several members of the 2016 generation still playing important roles for India, the question is no longer simply about another disappointing World Cup. It is about what has happened to the pipeline behind them — and whether India is still producing enough players capable of becoming senior stars.

The 2016 generation set a difficult benchmark to follow The 2016 Junior World Cup-winning side did more than deliver India a title on home soil. It supplied the senior team with a generation of players who would remain important for years after their junior careers were over. Harmanpreet Singh moved from that team into the senior side and eventually became India's captain. Mandeep Singh became a long-serving international forward, while Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma and Varun Kumar established themselves as senior internationals. Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh also made the transition, while Krishan Pathak went on to represent India at senior level.

The real measure of that batch came at the Olympics. Seven players from the 2016 Junior World Cup squad were part of India's Tokyo bronze-medal-winning team. Several remained part of the senior group for Paris, and some are still playing important roles for India at the 2026 World Cup. That is what makes the 2016 team such an important reference point. It did not produce one or two players who broke through. It produced a group large enough to change the composition of the senior team. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2026: When will India play their classification matches Hockey expert, author and editor of AthleticsIndia.com, Sundeep Misra, while speaking to Business Standard, believes the depth of that generation has not been matched. “For the first time in my career, I genuinely feel there is no talent coming through in sufficient numbers,” Sundeep said. “Around 40 to 45 per cent of the current team played in the 2016 Junior World Cup. It has been 10 years and we haven't found enough replacements.”

India's junior success has not produced the same senior return The difficulty in calling this a talent-pipeline problem is that India's junior results have remained respectable. After winning the Junior World Cup in 2016, India finished fourth in 2021 and fourth again in 2023 before returning to the podium with bronze in 2025. There has been no obvious collapse at junior level. India are still reaching the latter stages of the tournament and still producing players capable of competing with the world's better junior teams. The more difficult part begins after those tournaments. A player who succeeds against his age-group peers has to make the jump into senior hockey, where the pace is higher, the physical demands are greater and established internationals are competing for the same places.

The 2021 batch has already produced one major success story in Vivek Sagar Prasad. He captained that junior team and became an established senior international, winning Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo and Paris. Sanjay has also established himself in the senior setup, while several others from the batch have received opportunities. The 2023 generation is still developing. Aditya Lalage, Rajinder Singh and Amandeep Lakra are among those who have moved into the senior pathway, but they have not had the same amount of time to establish themselves. The 2025 bronze-medal team is only at the beginning of that process.

That is why senior debut alone cannot be the measure of whether a junior batch has successfully fed the national team. A player can make an international appearance without becoming a regular. The stronger indication is whether players from a generation stay in the system, compete for places and eventually become important members of the senior team. Across the four Junior World Cup squads since 2016, India have fielded a total of 67 players. Their subsequent movement into senior hockey shows a clear difference between making the transition and establishing a career at the highest level. The old generation is still carrying the weight The succession question becomes more visible when India's current team is examined.

Harmanpreet is still captain. Mandeep remains part of the attack. Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma continue to be part of the national setup. All four came through the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team. Their continued presence should not, by itself, be considered a problem. Longevity at international level is earned, and established players remain in the team because they continue to offer something selectors value. The concern is what their continued presence says about the competition underneath them. In a healthy pipeline, younger players should gradually make established players fight harder to retain their places. Eventually, the younger generation should have enough weight to take over.

Sundeep believes that pressure has not been strong enough. “If there was somebody who could replace these established players, I don't think players such as Mandeep Singh would still be in the team,” Sundeep said. “It isn't easy to remain in the team when somebody else is playing better than you.” That makes the issue less about whether India should retain experienced players and more about whether enough younger players are developing into credible alternatives. The 2016 group has not stayed because the system has deliberately prevented younger players from replacing them. It has stayed because the replacements have not yet arrived in sufficient numbers.

The current 2026 World Cup squad also shows how the transition between generations has taken place. Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Walmiki and Nilakanta Sharma all came through the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning side. Vivek Prasad, Sanjay Rana and Yashdeep Siwach were part of the 2021 junior team, while Aditya Lalage, Mohith Shashikumar and Rajinder Singh Jr. came through the 2023 batch. The World Cup is where the gap becomes harder to hide India's recent record presents a clear contrast between its performances at the Olympics and the Hockey World Cup. The team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and repeated that achievement in Paris, but its World Cup record during the same period has been less encouraging. India finished sixth in 2018, ninth in 2023 and have now missed the semi-finals again in 2026.

The latest campaign ended after India lost 1-3 to the Netherlands and then 3-5 to Argentina in Phase 2. The defeat to Argentina ended India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals and left the team to play for a lower classification position. The contrast is particularly notable because the Olympic and World Cup teams have largely drawn from the same senior pool. The two Olympic medals show that India can build a side capable of competing for major honours, but the World Cup results show that this success has not translated into a sustained challenge at the sport's other biggest global tournament.

India's last World Cup medal came in 1975. Since then, the team has had several opportunities to return to the podium but has not managed to go beyond the quarter-final stage in recent editions. The 2026 campaign has now extended that wait, adding another tournament in which India could not turn its senior experience into a semi-final run. Why India's junior and sub-junior pipeline needs attention The problem may begin well before players reach the Junior World Cup. India's junior teams continue to perform, but the base from which those players emerge needs to be wider. School, college and sub-junior hockey remain important stages for identifying talent, yet access to quality playing facilities is not uniform.

Sundeep also believes the lack of infrastructure is one of the major reasons behind the limited number of players coming through. He pointed to the small number of schools and colleges with synthetic turf, which limits young players' ability to regularly train and hone their skills on the surface used at the highest level. He also believes authorities need to create more playing spaces and regular competition for young players at the grassroots level. A stronger base would give India a larger pool from which to identify, develop and eventually move players into the junior and senior national teams.

The break may be coming between junior and senior hockey If India's junior teams continue to produce strong results while fewer players become senior regulars, the transition between the two levels becomes one of the places to look. Indian players come through different state associations, academies and coaching systems. The methods used at sub-junior and junior level can therefore vary, leaving players to arrive at senior hockey with different technical and tactical foundations. That difference may not be enough to prevent a junior team from competing successfully. At senior level, however, the margins become much smaller. The pace is higher, decisions have to be made quicker and technical shortcomings that might have been less obvious against younger opponents can become more costly.

“The coaching stream at the sub-junior, junior and senior levels should be connected, but it isn't,” Sundeep said. “When a player is being coached at the sub-junior level, he should be prepared according to what the senior team eventually requires.” The problem is that by the time a player reaches the senior age group, much of his basic hockey education has already been established. A senior coach can refine his game, but has less time to rebuild fundamental habits. That can leave a player who was successful at junior level struggling to make the final jump. He may receive a senior call-up, get a few appearances and then fall behind an established player in his position. Over time, the gap between being considered a prospect and becoming a senior regular becomes wider.

The 2016 group managed that transition in numbers. The later batches have produced individuals, but not yet another comparable wave. More Junior World Cups are an opportunity The Junior World Cup was previously held every four years but has been played every two years since 2021. With India's number of senior debutants from successive Junior World Cup squads declining, the increased frequency of the tournament could appear to be another factor. Sundeep, however, does not believe that is the problem. “I think with more frequency, you actually get World Global Championship or the class of a Junior World Cup every two years. Also giving more opportunities for you to recycle. When I say recycle, not the same, but get a fresh crop and put them in,” he said.

“I don't think this opportunity was there when it was every four years, which is good for team India as a nation. But the question is, how could we utilise it?” he further added. The increased frequency, therefore, gives India more opportunities to expose fresh groups of players to high-level international competition. The bigger question is what happens to those players after the tournament. Where does the next generation come from? There are players coming through. The issue is whether enough of them can make the transition together. Vivek Sagar Prasad is the clearest example from the 2021 generation of the pathway working as intended. He went from captaining the junior side to becoming an established senior midfielder and a two-time Olympic bronze medallist. Sanjay has also become a regular part of the senior setup.

The 2023 group has begun to enter the same pathway, while the 2025 bronze-medal team is now at the point where its players need exposure to senior hockey. That transition cannot be left until the next World Cup arrives. Young players need opportunities against senior opposition before they are expected to carry responsibility at the highest level. The Hockey India League, FIH Pro League and other senior competitions can provide that bridge. But the opportunities matter only if they are part of a wider pathway in which players move from junior hockey into increasingly demanding senior environments. Sundeep has pointed to goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh as one player from the junior level who can impress at senior level when his time comes. That does not mean one player can solve India's succession problem. It illustrates the larger issue: the system needs to identify more players early enough and give them enough senior exposure to determine whether they can eventually take over.