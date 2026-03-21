Wimbledon to introduce video review on six courts starting from this year

Wimbledon will use video review technology for the first time at this year's tournament, the All England Club announced Saturday.

The oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will have the technology available on Centre Court, No. 1 Court - the club's second-biggest stadium - plus four other show courts.

Players will be allowed to review specific calls made by the chair umpire - such as double bounces.

Video review made its Grand Slam tennis debut at the 2023 U.S. Open. The Australian Open also uses the technology.