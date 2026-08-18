Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches, timings, live streaming

The Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 action will continue on Tuesday, August 18, with three matches set to take place across Pool C and Pool D, with at least one top spot up for grabs.

In Pool D, India will be back in action against South Africa in what could be a decisive game in their bid to keep their hopes of a top finish alive. India played out a 2-2 draw with China in their opening game, and a win against South Africa will put them temporarily in a top-two position. However, a draw or loss could result in them standing on the verge of losing their chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the same pool, England, who beat South Africa in their first game, will be up against China. A win for the English side will see them take their points tally to six, making them the first team in the Women’s World Cup 2026 to confirm a top-two finish. On the other hand, the New Zealand vs Ireland match in Pool C will kick off the action, with both sides looking to keep their campaigns alive after losing their campaign openers against Belgium and Spain, respectively. Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Today's match schedule Match no. Pool Teams (Team A vs Team B) Venue Time (IST) 13 Pool C New Zealand vs Ireland Belfius Hockey Arena, BEL 2:30 PM 14 Pool D England vs China Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) 4:00 PM 15 Pool D India vs South Africa Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED) 6:30 PM

New Zealand vs Ireland New Zealand and Ireland meet in a crucial Pool C encounter, with both sides looking to open their account after losing their opening matches. Ireland suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain, twice coming from behind before conceding a late goal. New Zealand, meanwhile, suffered a 5-2 defeat to Belgium in their campaign opener. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2026: August 18 schedule, timings, live streaming today Ireland's attacking resilience will be tested against a New Zealand side capable of creating pressure through quick transitions and sustained possession. With both teams targeting a result, penalty corners and defensive discipline could prove decisive.

England vs China England and China face off in a potentially decisive Pool D contest as both teams look to strengthen their position in the group. China began the tournament with a 2-2 draw against India, while England also have plenty at stake, with South Africa and India completing a competitive pool. England will look to impose their physical and structured style, while China can pose a threat through their pace and movement in attack. The result could have a major bearing on the race for the next round, making efficiency in the circle and penalty-corner conversion particularly important.

India vs South Africa India face South Africa in a crucial Pool D clash, knowing that a strong victory could significantly improve their chances of progressing to the next round. India opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against China and now need to convert their promising performance into three points. South Africa will provide a competitive challenge, but India will be expected to control possession and create sustained pressure. With England and China also competing for the top two positions, goal difference could become important. India will, therefore, be targeting not just a win but a convincing margin.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches: Live telecast and live streaming details When will the Women's Hockey World Cup matches begin on August 18? The 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup matches on August 18 will begin at 2:30 PM IST with the Pool C match between New Zealand and Ireland. What will be the venues for the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches? The Pool D matches of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in August will be played at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, while the Pool C match will take place at Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium.

When will the India vs South Africa match begin at the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on August 18? The India vs South Africa Pool D match in the Women’s World Cup 2026 on August 18 will kick off at 6:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches in India? The live telecast of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network for Indian fans. Where to watch the live streaming of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 18 matches in India?