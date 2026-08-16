Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups
India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India are placed in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa, with all four teams yet to play their opening matches.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 2:40 PM IST