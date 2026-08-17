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Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 today's matches, timings, live streaming

With the revamped tournament format placing greater importance on every league-stage point, the day's results could play a crucial role in shaping qualification scenarios for the next phase.

Women's Hockey World Cup
Women's Hockey World Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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The Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 continues today, with three intriguing pool-stage matches scheduled across Belgium and the Netherlands. The day's fixtures feature Pool B clashes involving the United States, Scotland, Germany and Argentina, while defending champion Netherlands takes on Australia in a blockbuster Pool A encounter. 
 
With the revamped tournament format placing greater importance on every league-stage point, the day's results could play a crucial role in shaping qualification scenarios for the next phase of the competition. 
 
Germany and Argentina headline Pool B's evening fixture in what promises to be one of the toughest contests of the opening round, while Australia faces the Netherlands in a heavyweight clash between two of the world's strongest women's hockey nations. 
Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Today's Match Schedule
Match Pool Time (IST) Venue
United States vs Scotland Pool B 14:30:00 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium
Germany vs Argentina Pool B 20:30:00 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium
Australia vs Netherlands Pool A 21:30:00 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
 
United States vs Scotland
 
The United States will open the day's action against Scotland in a Pool B encounter, with both teams looking to make an early impact in a competitive group.  
 
Germany vs Argentina
 
Germany takes on Argentina in what could prove to be a defining Pool B contest. Both sides enter the tournament as strong contenders and will be aiming to secure valuable early points. 
 
Australia vs Netherlands
 
The final match of the day pits Australia against defending champion Netherlands in a marquee Pool A clash at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, with two of the tournament favourites going head-to-head. 
 

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the Women's Hockey World Cup matches be played today?
 
Three women's matches are scheduled for Monday, August 17. 
 
What time is the Australia vs Netherlands hockey match?
 
Australia vs Netherlands will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Monday, August 17. 
 
Where will Germany vs Argentina be played?
 
The match will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium. 
 
How many women's matches are scheduled on August 17?
 
There are three matches scheduled in the women's tournament on August 17. 
 
Which teams are playing in Pool B today?
 
The United States will face Scotland, while Germany will take on Argentina in the two Pool B fixtures. 
 
Where can fans watch the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in India?
 
Fans in India can watch the tournament live on Star Sports, while live streaming is available on JioHotstar.
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Topics :Women's hockey world cup

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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