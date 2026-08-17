Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 today's matches, timings, live streaming

The Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 continues today, with three intriguing pool-stage matches scheduled across Belgium and the Netherlands. The day's fixtures feature Pool B clashes involving the United States, Scotland, Germany and Argentina, while defending champion Netherlands takes on Australia in a blockbuster Pool A encounter.

With the revamped tournament format placing greater importance on every league-stage point, the day's results could play a crucial role in shaping qualification scenarios for the next phase of the competition.

Germany and Argentina headline Pool B's evening fixture in what promises to be one of the toughest contests of the opening round, while Australia faces the Netherlands in a heavyweight clash between two of the world's strongest women's hockey nations.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Today's Match Schedule Match Pool Time (IST) Venue United States vs Scotland Pool B 14:30:00 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Germany vs Argentina Pool B 20:30:00 Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Australia vs Netherlands Pool A 21:30:00 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen United States vs Scotland ALSO READ: WCL 2026: David Warner Joins Yuvraj, de Villiers, Dwayne Bravo for Season 3 The United States will open the day's action against Scotland in a Pool B encounter, with both teams looking to make an early impact in a competitive group. Germany vs Argentina Germany takes on Argentina in what could prove to be a defining Pool B contest. Both sides enter the tournament as strong contenders and will be aiming to secure valuable early points.

Australia vs Netherlands The final match of the day pits Australia against defending champion Netherlands in a marquee Pool A clash at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, with two of the tournament favourites going head-to-head. Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details When will the Women's Hockey World Cup matches be played today? Three women's matches are scheduled for Monday, August 17. What time is the Australia vs Netherlands hockey match? Australia vs Netherlands will begin at 9:30 pm IST on Monday, August 17. Where will Germany vs Argentina be played?