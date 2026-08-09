World Athletics U20 C'ships: Basant Kumar wins historic high jump silver

Basant Kumar Meghwal became the first Indian to win a high jump medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, while Shahnavaz Khan added a bronze in the long jump as India secured two medals on a memorable day here.

The 19-year-old Meghwal from Anupgarh, a border town in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, cleared a personal-best of 2.21m to win silver in the men's high jump.

Representing the Indian Navy, he produced the landmark performance on the fourth and penultimate day of the championships, here on Saturday.

Algeria's Younes Ayachi won the gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole took the bronze. All the three medallists could only clear 2.21m but failed all their three attempts to sail over 2.24m.

The positions were thus decided on countback based on the number of attempts to clear the previous height. Ayachi cleared 2.21m in his first jump, while Meghwal and Poole did the same in their second and third attempts respectively. Meghwal's silver also made him the first Indian to win a medal in the high jump at the World U20 Championships. ALSO READ: Football Transfers: Premier League leads record-breaking spending spree Coached by former Indian women's high jump national record holder Sahana Kumari, Meghwal has made a remarkable 10cm improvement this season, raising his personal best from 2.11m to 2.21m. India's medal tally then rose to three at the championships after Shahnavaz clinched bronze in the men's long jump with a best effort of 7.84m.