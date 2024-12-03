Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Chess Championship: Gukesh squanders advantage to settle for draw

World Chess Championship: Gukesh squanders advantage to settle for draw

The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match

World Chess Championship Game 7
World Chess Championship Game 7
Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the seventh game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Tuesday.

It was the fourth draw in a row and left both players on an identical tally of 3.5 points each, still shy of 4 more points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth and sixth games had ended in draws.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS Game 7: Ding manages to rescue a draw against Gukesh

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 7's streaming

FIDE WCC Game 6: Gukesh and Ding settle for fourth draw in six games

FIDE WCC Final 2024: D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 6: When and where to watch

Gukesh draws with Liren in fifth game of World Chess Championship

Topics :World Chess Championship

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story