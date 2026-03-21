Wrestler Radhika suspended after CAS overturns clean chit in doping case

Indian wrestler Radhika (68kg) has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in favour of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The decision overturns her earlier clearance and mandates a fresh investigation into her doping case.

Positive test and Initial clearance

Radhika had tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in November 2022. In her defence, she argued that the substance had entered her system through contaminated meat. Accepting this explanation, NADA’s adjudicating panel cleared her in May 2024 after subsequent tests returned negative results.

WADA challenges the verdict

ALSO READ: Here's how West Asia conflict can disrupt Dukes cricket ball supply WADA contested the ruling, stating that the investigation lacked sufficient depth and failed to properly evaluate the contamination claim. The global anti-doping body highlighted that key aspects—such as Radhika’s biological passport, dietary sources, and supporting evidence, were not thoroughly examined. It also raised concerns about delays in the handling of the case. CAS orders reinvestigation After reviewing WADA’s appeal, CAS set aside the earlier decision and directed NADA to carry out a comprehensive reinvestigation. As a result, Radhika has now been provisionally suspended until the case is reassessed and a final verdict is reached. The outcome of this fresh probe will determine her eligibility to compete in the future.