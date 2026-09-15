ANZ CEO Nuno Matos warns of AI risks, job cuts after Musk, Altman alert

By Richard Henderson

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos warned about unpredictable risks linked to artificial intelligence and declined to rule out large-scale job cuts at the bank as it adopts the quickly evolving technology.

“At this point in time, it’s creating risks at a much higher pace than what their own builders and developers were thinking,” Matos said at the Australian Financial Review Asia Summit on Tuesday in Sydney.

“The fact that you see Musk, Dario and Sam saying that they think they have to pull down the pace, it should tell us something very clear,” he said, referring to Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic PBC, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. The three AI leaders have in the past few days warned about the risks of rapid AI development and even floated a slowing of the pace of model development, drawing a rebuke from President Donald Trump.

“They are saying that the risk of this technology is well above what they expected,” Matos said. “We all had this dream that AI would come to improve our lives, increase our capacities and capabilities, find cures to many diseases — and that’s true,” he said. But without “enough guardrails and limitations,” it will also lead to dangerous outcomes, he said. “It’ll attack infrastructure,” Matos said. The bank boss warned about the potentially destabilizing impact of AI adoption on society should mass job losses emerge, and didn’t rule out the possibility of sweeping cuts at ANZ due to AI. Melbourne-based ANZ has around 40,000 staff.