Cost of AI adoption may not lead to fee hike: University of Toronto chief

“The technologies are expensive and we've got very significant financial investments in them, but we do not see them translating into increased fees. In fact, we're recognising that we're now using these technologies in place of other operations that we would have done. And like many organisations we’re adopting AI into our operational workflows of how we run our organisation, so there will be cost savings in some areas that we use to offset on the advancements we're making in AI,” she said, adding that partnerships with technology companies could also provide access to computing resources and advanced AI models.