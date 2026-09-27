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Four out of five Indians to use AI assistants for festival shopping

Indians in Tier-II cities plan to spend ₹10,000-25,000 on shopping, matching Metro trends

Technology, artificial intelligence, festival spending, Festive sale
27% of millennials will spend ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 in the festival season | Representative Picture
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
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The festival shopping season is reaching a new threshold. Driven by swelling consumer wallets, non-stop multi-screen media and the pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s biggest buying spree is being rewritten. According to a report by InMobi Advertising, four out of five shoppers use AI-powered assistants to steer their purchases — and three out of five are preparing to spend over ₹10,000 during the festival season, which typically spans September to November. InMobi, an advertisement technology, took responses from 1,110 people for the survey.
 
 
Source: InMobi Advertising’s The Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season 2026 report
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologyfestival spendingFestive sale

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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