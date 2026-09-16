OpenAI weighs fresh funding at $1.2 trillion valuation ahead of IPO

By Shirin Ghaffary

OpenAI is holding early talks with investors about a fresh funding round that would value the ChatGPT creator at more than $1.2 trillion ahead of an initial public offering.

Any decision to move forward with the fundraising effort will hinge on exactly when OpenAI decides to go public, a person familiar with the talks said, asking not to be identified. The talks were initiated by investors, the person said.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman told Fortune earlier the company’s long-anticipated IPO is still in the works but would not happen this year. The additional funding, if the AI giant takes it, would provide flexibility to potentially push back its IPO further, by one or two quarters, another person familiar said.

Another reason OpenAI could consider additional fundraising would be to support more mergers and acquisitions, the person said. The company has spent billions acquiring startups, including Apple Inc. veteran Jony Ive’s AI device startup io and Astral, a startup that makes Python tools for developers. A funding round of that magnitude may allow OpenAI to leapfrog its chief rival Anthropic, which raised funds in May at a $965 billion valuation, including the new investment. OpenAI is also considering legal restrictions about what information it may be able to share with private market investors ahead of an IPO, the person said. The Financial Times reported on the talks earlier on Tuesday, noting that the round would allow longtime backers to increase their exposure ahead of the company’s IPO.