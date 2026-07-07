What Centre's proposed stake in Sarvam means for India's AI ambitions

Last month, Sarvam AI became India's newest artificial intelligence (AI) unicorn. Days later, The Economic Times reported that the Centre was considering taking a 1-2 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based startup through compute support extended under the IndiaAI Mission.

As the race to build sovereign AI capabilities intensifies, India is seeking to move beyond exporting talent to building its own AI ecosystem. The IndiaAI Mission, which backs domestic compute infrastructure and indigenous foundation models, reflects that ambition.

But if the reported proposal takes shape, what it could mean for Sarvam's competition, industry innovation and the future of India's AI ecosystem?

Why Sarvam? Sarvam is among a handful of companies selected by the Centre to develop indigenous, multilingual and domain-specific foundation models under the IndiaAI Mission, as part of its strategy to strengthen the country's AI capabilities. Under the programme, the government is providing the selected companies access to graphics processing unit (GPU) compute at subsidised rates, covering up to 40 per cent of the cost. Founded in 2023, Sarvam is building a full-stack AI business spanning foundation model development, inference infrastructure and enterprise applications, with a focus on Indian languages and domestic use cases. The company says its products are being deployed across sectors such as banking, insurance, government services, and defence.

Why could the government take equity? What makes the proposal unusual is not the government's support for Sarvam, but the form that support could take. Unlike conventional government support programmes, the proposed investment is not a direct cash infusion. The Centre's stake would arise from compute infrastructure and other resources provided under the IndiaAI Mission, with the equity likely to be acquired through convertible instruments, The Economic Times had reported. Experts say the move reflects a broader shift in how governments are beginning to view AI. “An investment by the government into Sarvam AI could signify a paradigm shift in how India supports the creation and commercialisation of AI technologies," said Kumar Rajagopalan, vice-president, strategic initiatives and India country head at Dexian. "It suggests the government wants to move from merely providing AI infrastructure to becoming a stakeholder in the country's AI ecosystem.”

Rajagopalan said the proposal also reflects the government’s commitment to developing sovereign AI capabilities, which will support additional investments into cloud-based AI infrastructure. What would this mean for India's AI ecosystem? Rajagopalan argued that equity investments should be reserved for projects with strategic national importance, while the government's primary focus should remain on expanding shared AI infrastructure, such as compute capacity, high-quality datasets, cloud resources and research. "Rationalising equity investments should only be given priority where there are strategic national implications and only if there are clear, fair and transparent policies governing their use," he said.