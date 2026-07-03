The cost of creation: AI is rewriting the economics of making games

Every successful game is built on dozens of ideas that never make it to players. The expensive part is rarely creating an asset or writing code. It is spending months assembling teams, producing a game and only then discovering that players simply did not enjoy it. Generative AI is beginning to rewrite those economics by reducing both the time and cost of pre-production. Tasks such as concept art, asset creation, localisation and prototyping that once accounted for a large share of pre-production time and cost can increasingly be completed through AI-assisted workflows, allowing studios to test, discard and refine ideas before committing substantial capital.