Kerala-based teenager Raul John Aju, who goes by the moniker the ‘AI Kid of India’, is going viral on social media after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju wrote in his Instagram post.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn,” he added.

Who is Raul John Aju?

Aju is a young entrepreneur, developer and content creator who has earned the nickname ‘AI Kid of India’ for his early interest in technology.