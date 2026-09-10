Apple launches Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5: Check price

ALSO READ: Apple's new OS updates arrive September 14: Features, eligible devices Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 alongside its new iPhone lineup. The new watches focus on health and fitness tracking, longer battery life and expanded artificial intelligence capabilities, while AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation to Apple’s open-ear design. The Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 also get features such as a new Readiness score, Audio Intelligence and more. Meanwhile the new AirPods get support for Siri AI and Live Translation.

Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 is built around a new Health Sensing System and Apple’s S11 chip. The company says the combination enables more frequent heart-rate and heart-rate variability (HRV) measurements, which are used to provide additional health and fitness insights. The watch measures heart rate every five seconds throughout the day, while HRV measurements can be taken up to 24 times more frequently than before.

The new sensing system also powers a Readiness feature, which analyses recent activity, training load, vitals and sleep data to provide a score from 0 to 10. The score comes with an indication such as Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready or Go For It, and can change during the day as new data becomes available. Overnight vitals now include recovery HRV measured against the user’s personal baseline, while a new daytime view allows users to switch between daytime and overnight measurements. Apple has also redesigned its pedometer model using machine-learning algorithms to improve distance and step-count measurements. A new Steps complication lets users see their step count directly on the watch face.

Battery life remains rated at up to 24 hours for everyday use, while outdoor workout battery life increases to up to 10 hours. Apple says 15 minutes of charging can provide up to 12 hours of additional battery life. The S11 chip also enables a new set of Audio Intelligence features arriving later this year. These include Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap and faster Shazam. Sound Recognition can alert users to sounds such as sirens, alarms, doorbells and a baby crying, even when an iPhone is not nearby. Live Rewind can display a text snippet covering the previous 15 seconds of a conversation, while Siri Recap can create a brief summary of a conversation for users to review later.

Apple says the audio features are designed without storing audio recordings. Raw audio is processed in a hardware-isolated environment using the S11 chip and then deleted. Users can choose whether to enable individual features, while Live Rewind and Siri Recap summaries are end-to-end encrypted when synced through iCloud. Live Rewind and Siri Recap are scheduled to arrive in beta later this year. Siri AI on Apple Watch With watchOS 27, Apple Watch Series 12 also gets Siri AI, Apple’s new Apple Intelligence-powered version of Siri. It is designed to support more natural conversations and use personal context and broader world knowledge. A new Siri app lets users continue conversations on the go, while a Siri Modular watch face provides quicker access to the assistant.

watchOS 27 also brings a dynamic app grid that highlights five Siri-suggested apps based on frequently and recently used applications. A new single-handed tap gesture allows users to interact with Smart Stack widgets, while the Smart Stack can suggest widgets based on context, such as a parked-car reminder or a birthday message. The update also adds perimenopause and menopause support to Cycle Tracking and allows Workout Buddy to work on the Apple Watch when an iPhone is not nearby, subject to connectivity requirements. Price and availability Apple Watch Series 12 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. In India, Apple Watch Series 12 is available for pre-order now and will go on sale in stores from September 18.

Aluminium (GPS or GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 56,900 Dark bronze, black, and light gold options, space gray Titanium (GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 99,900 Radiant gold, natural titanium Ceramic (GPS + Cellular): Starts at Rs 124900 Pearl white and night blue Offers: No-cost EMI: Available for up to 6 months with select banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 6,000 on selected iPhone models with eligible cards. Watch bands Apple is also adding new colours and finishes to its Apple Watch band range. The Sport Band will be available in olive, burgundy, wildflower blue and pale succulent, while the Sport Loop gets chambray blue and magenta options, along with new burgundy plaid and light umber plaid patterns.

ALSO READ: Apple's big Siri bet is finally rolling out: Here's what iPhone users get Nike Sport Bands and Nike Sport Loops will be offered in essential white, chalk calm, pavement grey, after dark black and green spark. The Milanese Loop gets radiant gold and dark bronze finishes, while the Modern Buckle moves to a new woven material with integrated colour specks and will, for the first time, be available with gold hardware alongside the existing natural hardware. Apple Watch Ultra 4 The Apple Watch Ultra 4 gets most of the new health, fitness and AI features introduced with the Apple Watch Series 12, including the new Health Sensing System, S11 chip, more frequent heart-rate and HRV measurements, Readiness score, improved step tracking and the new Audio Intelligence features.

Where the Ultra 4 stands apart is its focus on longer outdoor workouts and battery life. Apple says the watch can deliver up to 50 hours of everyday use, rising to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. A 15-minute charge can add up to 18 hours of battery life. For longer outdoor activities, Apple has introduced Extended Workout mode, which provides up to 25 hours of tracking with full GPS and heart-rate measurements. Max Extended Workout pushes this to up to 45 hours for activities such as running, walking and hiking, while continuing to record GPS data every second. The Ultra 4 also retains the rugged design and outdoor-focused features of the Ultra range, with a titanium case and Alpine Loop, Trail Loop and Ocean Band options. It is available in Natural and Black finishes.

Like the Series 12, the Ultra 4 supports Siri AI through watchOS 27, along with the redesigned app grid, contextual Smart Stack suggestions, the new single-handed tap gesture, expanded Cycle Tracking and Workout Buddy without an iPhone when Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity is available. Price and availability Alpine Loop: Rs 1,09,900.

Trail Loop: Rs 1,09,900.

Ocean Band: Rs 1,09,900.

Titanium Milanese Loop: Rs 1,24,900.

Colours: Natural and Black Offers: No-cost EMI: Available for up to 6 months with most leading banks.

Bank offer: Cashback up to Rs 6,000 on selected iPhone models with eligible cards. AirPods 5 Apple’s new AirPods 5 keep the open-ear design, but make Active Noise Cancellation standard across the lineup. With AirPods 4, ANC was available only on the higher-end AirPods 4 with ANC variant. This means buyers no longer have to move up to a separate ANC model to get noise cancellation.

Apple says AirPods 5 can reduce external noise by up to 50 per cent more than AirPods 4 with ANC. They also get features such as Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers media volume when the wearer starts speaking. The earbuds use a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ, while Personalised Spatial Audio is available for a more immersive listening experience. Siri AI and Live Translation AirPods 5 also brings Apple's new Siri AI experience to the earbuds when paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. Siri can use personal context, answer broader questions and perform actions within supported apps. Users can also respond to Siri using head gestures, with a nod for yes and a shake for no.

Live Translation is another addition to the AirPods experience. Powered by Apple Intelligence and the Translate app, it allows users to hear translated speech through their AirPods during conversations. The feature can be activated by pressing both AirPods stems, using a Siri voice command or through the Action button on a compatible iPhone. Apple says Live Translation is available across the AirPods lineup, subject to compatible hardware, software, languages and regions. AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case The higher-priced AirPods 5 variant adds a Wireless Charging Case and introduces swipe-based volume controls on the AirPods stems. Users can swipe up or down on the stem to adjust volume, bringing the control to Apple's open-ear AirPods for the first time.