BenQ launches 5K monitor in India with Mac-focused features: Price, details

BenQ has launched a new 5K monitor in India under its MA Series, targeting Apple Mac users and creators who require colour accuracy and high-resolution workflows. Called the MA270S, the monitor features a 5K panel, Thunderbolt connectivity and software integration designed to work closely with macOS.

Price and availability

BenQ MA270S is priced at Rs 94,998 and is available through select retail stores, as well as e-commerce platforms across India. TheMA270S is priced at Rs 94,998 and is available through select retail stores, as well as e-commerce platforms across India.

BenQ MA270S: Details

The MA270S features a 27-inch display with a 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a pixel density of 218 ppi. BenQ says this is aimed at delivering sharper text and improved clarity for tasks such as video editing, design and development.

The monitor supports 99 per cent of the P3 colour gamut and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. It is tuned to match macOS colour profiles, with the aim of reducing differences between a Mac’s built-in display and an external monitor. ALSO READ: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers The display also supports a 70Hz refresh rate, which is slightly higher than the standard 60Hz, aimed at smoother scrolling and general interface navigation. On the software side, the MA270S works with BenQ’s Display Pilot 2, which allows features such as automatic colour profile syncing with Mac devices, brightness and volume control using a Mac keyboard, and tools for managing screen layouts and multi-display setups.