HMD Vibe2 5G: Price and availability

As per the Flipkart launch page, the smartphone is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999 for the two storage variants. However, under the launch offer, the HMD Vibe2 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,499 from May 26 at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart.

HMD Vibe2 5G: Details

HMD Vibe2 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, the HMD Vibe2 5G includes a 50MP Dual AI rear camera setup. The company noted that the camera system is designed to capture balanced shots across different lighting conditions. For selfies and video calls, the device also includes an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 6000mAh adaptive battery and comes bundled with an 18W charger inside the box. HMD said that the battery is designed to support all-day usage across entertainment, browsing, and communication.

Powered by an octa-core processor, the HMD Vibe 2 smartphone supports 5G connectivity and comes with AI-based features through Indus by Sarvam AI integration.