Mivi One 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon chip, starts at Rs 14,999

Home-grown audio accessory brand Mivi has entered India's smartphone market with the launch of the Mivi One 5G. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery, features a 50MP rear camera, and boots Android 16 operating system.

The Mivi One 5G marks the company's move beyond its existing audio products into smartphones. The device is manufactured in India, said Mivi. The company also said it plans to work towards developing an indigenously engineered smartphone within the next 12 months and build capabilities in smartphone design, engineering and manufacturing in India.

Mivi One 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Blue, Pink, Green, Burgundy and Navy Blue

Availability and offers

According to the company, the Mivi One 5G will be available online on ecommerce platform Flipkart. The first sale will begin on October 8, at midnight. ALSO READ: Beyond assembly: Why Nothing's CMF is betting on building R&D base in India During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, the Mivi One 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. The introductory prices are inclusive of applicable bank offers on Flipkart. Mivi says the 4GB variant includes a Rs 1,000 bank offer, while the 6GB and 8GB variants include a Rs 1,500 bank offer.

Offers: Jio customers purchasing the smartphone will also get the following benefits: Canva Pro subscription worth Rs 4,000 for 12 months on every active Jio-registered mobile number

One month of Hotstar Mobile + Hollywood at no additional cost

18 months of Google Gemini Pro with 5,000GB of Google Cloud storage

50GB of additional JioAICloud storage Mivi One 5G: Details The Mivi One 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Mobile Platform. The company claims an AnTuTu score of around 490,000. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display of a 90Hz refresh rate. It uses a 2.5D cover glass and a waterdrop-shaped notch. The phone measures 9.15mm in thickness and weighs 210g. For photography, the phone has a 50MP primary rear camera with phase-detection autofocus, along with a secondary rear camera for depth details. It sports an 8MP front camera.

The Mivi One 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. The smartphone runs Android 16, which, Mivi said, lacks any bloatware. Mivi has also promised software updates through Android 18. The device also carries an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. Mivi ClearTalk for calls The Mivi One 5G comes with Mivi ClearTalk, powered by the company's Neural Voice Engine. According to the company, the technology is designed to separate the user's voice from background sounds such as traffic, wind, conversations and music during calls. Service and warranty ALSO READ: After iPhone, Adobe brings Premiere mobile video editing app to Android Mivi One 5G comes with a one-year warranty. Mivi says its service network covers more than 500 service centres across India. The phone also comes with a seven-day replacement policy under Mivi's "Replaced, not repaired" programme. Customers can access support through the Mivi Care+ app.