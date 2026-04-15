OPPO launches F33 series with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price, offers
OPPO F33 series launches with 7000mAh battery, 6.57-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor starting at Rs 31,999Sweta Kumari New Delhi
OPPO
has launched its F33 Series smartphones in India. The series includes a standard and a Pro model, both featuring a 7000mAh battery, AMOLED display, 50MP main camera and AI-based camera tools within Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset.
OPPO F33 series: Price and variants
OPPO F33 Pro
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 40,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999
- Colours: Misty Forest, Starry Blue, Passion Red
OPPO F33
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 34,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999
- Colours: Pearl White and Forest Green
OPPO F33 series: Availability and offers
The OPPO F33 Pro Series will be available via the OPPO E-Store, select online platforms and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon from April 23, while the OPPO F33 will be available from April 26, 2026.
As for the introductory offers, customers can get up to 10 per cent cashback on select bank cards. They can also avail no-interest EMI for up to six months. There is also an exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent on trade-in.
OPPO F33 series: Details
The OPPO F33 5G series features a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset.
For photography, they come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, the standard model offers a 16MP camera, while the Pro variant is equipped with a 50MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
The OPPO F33 series brings AI photography tools like AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser and more for photo editing. It also adds Dual-View Video, letting users record from front and rear cameras at the same time.
The devices also include an in-display fingerprint sensor and support connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. Both models pack a 7000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.
The smartphones run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The company said that the software adds AI tools like an AI document scanner, AI Recorder for summaries and AI Writer for notes and social apps. It also integrates Google Gemini for voice commands and includes OLock for theft protection.
According to the company, the OPPO F33 series features a 360-degree armour body with aerospace-grade aluminium, shock-absorbing cushioning and military-grade durability for protection against drops, dust and extreme conditions. They come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
OPPO F33 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080×2372 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness.
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP (OV50D40, f/1.8) primary sensor + 2MP portrait lens.
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 80W
- Water Resistance: IP69K + IP68 + IP66 ratings.
- Weight: Approximately 194g.
- OS: ColorOS 16 (Android-based).
OPPO F33 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits brightness.
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor with 2MP secondary lens.
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 80W
- Water Resistance: IP69 + IP68 + IP66 ratings.
- Weight: Approximately 189g.
- OS: ColorOS 16 (Android-based).