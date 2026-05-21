OPPO launches Find X9 Ultra, X9s in India: Check Price, watch unboxing

OPPO has launched new devices in its flagship Find X9 series for the Indian market. These include the Find X9s and Find X9 Ultra smartphones. The new phones come with upgraded Hasselblad-tuned camera systems and Android 16-based ColorOS 16 software. Both smartphones include several AI-powered features such as AI Mind Pilot, AI Menu Translation, and AI Bill Manager. The smartphones also carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Alongside the smartphones, OPPO has also introduced the new Enco Air5 Pro wireless earbuds in India.

OPPO Find X9 series: Price and variants

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,69,999

Colours: Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange OPPO Find X9s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Colours: Sunset Orange, Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey OPPO Find X9 series: Availability and offers Both smartphones will be available for sale from May 28 through the OPPO e-Store, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as select retail outlets. According to OPPO, users who pre-order the OPPO Find X9 series before May 28 can get a limited Black Gold Gift Box, including OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+/OPPO Enco Air5 Pro and a premium phone case.

Offers: Customers can get up to 10 per cent cashback on purchases made through the OPPO e-Store and offline retail outlets using select cards and payment methods.

OPPO is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Customers can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to 16 per cent through Cashify and Servify exchange programmes.

Customers can get three months of Google AI Pro access with 5TB of storage at no additional cost. OPPO Find X9 series: Details OPPO Find X9 Ultra The Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. OPPO said the panel can reach peak brightness levels of up to 3,600 nits. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Find X9 Ultra focuses heavily on camera performance with OPPO’s new Hasselblad Master Camera System. The setup includes a 200MP (Sony LYT-901) main camera with OIS, a 200MP (OmniVision OV52A, OIS) 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP (JNL, sensor shift) 10x telephoto sensor, a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP (JN5) front camera. The phone also includes features such as Hasselblad Portrait mode, XPAN mode, and the company’s LUMO Image Engine for image processing. For video recording, the Find X9 Ultra supports 4K recording at 60fps, Dolby Vision HDR recording at 120fps, and 8K recording at 30fps. OPPO has also added O-Log2, ACES, and 3D LUT support for professional video workflows.

The smartphone packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. OPPO Find X9s The Find X9s comes with a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display featuring ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels and peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and houses a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The smartphone features a Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP (Sony LYT-700) main camera with OIS, a 50MP (JN5) ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) 3x periscope telephoto camera, along with a 50MP (Sony IMX615) front camera. The phone also supports 120x Super Zoom and uses OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine to improve image quality and colour processing.

Both smartphones run ColorOS 16 and include several AI-powered features integrated into the software experience. OPPO mentioned that AI Mind Pilot works with models from Google Gemini, Perplexity, and OpenAI to provide contextual assistance. The phones also include: AI Mind Space for organising saved information

AI Menu Translation for translating menus while travelling

AI Bill Manager for sorting receipts

Redesigned Live Space interface for notifications and Live Activities Both devices come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. OPPO said it has also included Swiss SGS five-star certification for drop resistance and Splash Touch support that allows the display to remain responsive even when wet.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Specifications Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3600 nits peak brightness.

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: 200MP main camera, 200MP 3x telephoto camera, 50MP 10x telephoto camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 7050mAh

Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W wireless charging

Operating System: ColorOS 16 with 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Durability: IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings with Swiss SGS five-star drop resistance certification.

Dimensions & Weight: 163.16 × 76.97 × 9.10mm

Weight: 236g OPPO Find X9s: Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits peak brightness

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 512GB

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset based on a 3nm architecture.

Rear Cameras: 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera.

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 7025mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging.

Operating System: ColorOS 16 with 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

Durability: IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings with Swiss SGS five-star drop resistance certification.

Dimensions: 156.98 × 73.93 × 7.99mm.

Weight: 202g OPPO Enco Air5 Pro: Details Price: Rs 4,999 Alongside the Find X9 series smartphones, OPPO also introduced the new Enco Air5 Pro wireless earbuds in India. The earbuds come with up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation and Triple-Mic AI Clear Calls technology, which are designed to reduce surrounding noise and improve voice clarity during calls.