Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes on sale: Check price, offers, specs, more
Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 87,999, with new Galaxy AI features and new camera design
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series (Image: Khalid Anzar) Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has gone on sale and is now available for purchase in India. The South Korean electronics maker Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series, comprising the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, on February 26. The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted at a starting price of Rs 87,999, with a new Privacy Display feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, and a new camera module design.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price, variants, and availability Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 139,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 189,999 Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow Galaxy S26+ 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 119,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999 Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow Galaxy S26 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 87,999 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 107,999 Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now available for purchase in India from across Samsung e-store, ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and at select retail stores.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Offers Up to 10 per cent cashback for select bank cards Consumers purchasing any Galaxy S26 smartphones with Galaxy Buds 4 Series will get a discount of up to Rs 3,499 Galaxy Forever: Consumers can pay 50 per cent of the phone’s value in 12 EMIs and then return the phone after one year No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to nine months Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Specifications Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB / 16GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical) Front camera: 12MP Battery: 5000mAh Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5 Water and dust resistance: IP68 Samsung Galaxy S26+ Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region) RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical) Front camera: 12MP Battery: 4900mAh Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5 Protection: IP68 Samsung Galaxy S26 Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region) RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 12MP Battery: 4300mAh Charging: Up to 55 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5 Protection: IP68