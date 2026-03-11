Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes on sale: Check price, offers, specs, more

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has gone on sale and is now available for purchase in India. The South Korean electronics maker Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series, comprising the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, on February 26. The Galaxy S26 lineup debuted at a starting price of Rs 87,999, with a new Privacy Display feature, new Galaxy AI features such as Now Nudge, and a new camera module design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price, variants, and availability

Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 189,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S26+

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 119,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

Galaxy S26

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 87,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 107,999

Colours: Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, White

Samsung’s website exclusive colours: Pink Gold, Silver Shadow

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is now available for purchase in India from across Samsung e-store, ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and at select retail stores.

Consumers purchasing any Galaxy S26 smartphones with Galaxy Buds 4 Series will get a discount of up to Rs 3,499

Galaxy Forever: Consumers can pay 50 per cent of the phone’s value in 12 EMIs and then return the phone after one year

No-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plan of up to nine months

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP primary, 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical), 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: Up to 75 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 60W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Water and dust resistance: IP68 Samsung Galaxy S26+ Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Exynos 2600 (vary by region)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary, 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical)

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: Up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support, wireless PowerShare

OS: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Protection: IP68