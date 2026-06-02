Sony has made launch date announcements for its PlayStation FlexStrike wireless fight stick and 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook ahead of the State of Play event, which is scheduled for June 2. As per the announcement, the FlexStrike wireless fight stick, which was previewed in 2025, will be launched in select regions, including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook, which was also previewed last year, will be launched in the US and Japan soon.

Additionally, the Pulse Elite wireless speakers will also be launched later this year.

Notably, Sony has not disclosed India availability for any of these devices yet. Sony State of Play event: Details Date: June 2

Time: 02:00 PM PT (02:30 AM IST on June 3 for India)

How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s YouTube channel READ: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 out on Oct 23, pre-orders open: Watch trailer Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of the article. FlexStrike wireless fight stick: Details Sony has confirmed that the FlexStrike wireless fight stick will launch in the aforementioned regions on August 6, 2026. Designed for both PS5 and PC, the accessory is aimed at fighting game players and features a built-in rechargeable battery. The company is also bundling a dedicated sling carry case, making it easier to transport the controller to tournaments and gaming events.

Pre-orders for the FlexStrike wireless fight stick will open on June 12 through PlayStation Direct and select retailers. For reference, the device is priced at $199.99 in the US, €199.99 in Europe, £179.99 in the UK, and ¥34,980 in Japan. 27-inch gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook: Details Sony is also introducing a 27-inch gaming monitor for PS5, PS5 Pro, PC, and Mac users. The monitor features a QHD IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and supports variable refresh rate (VRR). It can operate at up to 120Hz when connected to a PS5 or PS5 Pro, and up to 240Hz when paired with a compatible PC or Mac.

READ: Asus unveils ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld with OLED display; AR glass bundled The monitor includes an integrated DualSense Charging Hook and is said to be intended for players who use desktop gaming setups rather than traditional living-room TV setups. Pre-orders begin on June 5 through PlayStation Direct, Best Buy in the US, and select retailers in Japan. For context, Sony has set the price at $349.99 in the US and ¥49,980 in Japan. Pulse Elite wireless speakers: Details Sony has also announced the Pulse Elite wireless speakers, which are scheduled to launch later this year. According to the company, the speakers build on technologies introduced with the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite audio products and are designed to deliver a more immersive gaming audio experience.

The Pulse Elite speakers are claimed to complement the new 27-inch gaming monitor as part of a desktop gaming setup. Sony has not yet announced pricing, exact availability dates, or pre-order details for the speakers. The company has stated that more information will be shared closer to launch. Sony State of Play: What to expect Sony has confirmed that the event will run for more than an hour and feature updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from studios across the world. The company has not disclosed the complete lineup, but it has confirmed that Insomniac Games’ upcoming title, Marvel’s Wolverine, will be among the games showcased during the event.