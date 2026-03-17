Vivo launches T5x 5G with 7200mAh battery, OriginOS 6 in India: Details

Vivo has launched the T5x 5G smartphone in India as the first smartphone in its new T5 series. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the smartphone packs a 7,200mAh battery. The smartphone comes with Military-Grade certification for durability and an IP68 and IP69+ rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone will go on sale starting March 24 through the Vivo India e-store, the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offer, customers can get up to a Rs 2,000 discount on select bank cards. They can also get no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to six months.

Vivo T5x 5G: Details

The Vivo T5x smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility. The company said that the display also features an improved Eye Comfort mode and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The back panel of the smartphone also includes a light around the camera module for call notifications, visual cues for charging and more.

For imaging, the Vivo T5x 5G has a 50MP main camera with a Sony sensor along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. The smartphone supports 4K video recording at 30fps (frames per second) on both front and rear cameras. The device also includes AI tools such as AI Erase, AI UHD and Document Mode for better image processing.