Vivo launches Y21, Y11 5G in India with 6500mAh battery: Price, specs

Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G smartphones in India. According to the company, both smartphones share several core features such as a 6500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 5G support, and durable design. Both devices, running on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, offer several AI features, including support for Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.

Pricing and availability

Vivo Y21 5G

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

Colours: Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue

Vivo Y11 5G

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 14,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

Colours: Sunrise Gold, Midnight Blue

Availability and offers

Both smartphones are available through Vivo’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Offers: Up to Rs 1,500 cashback on select bank cards (For Vivo Y21)

Up to Rs 1,000 cashback on select bank cards (For Vivo Y11)

Zero down payment options up to eight months

V-Shield Protection Plan Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G: Details According to the company, both devices sport a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can go up to 1,200 nits of brightness and also includes an eye-care mode with TUV Rheinland certification, which helps reduce blue light during longer usage. The company noted that the devices feature a minimalist camera module and a matte frame design, giving them a clean and modern look.

The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and support dual-SIM 5G connectivity. Both the Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G come with a 6500mAh battery. The Vivo Y21 5G supports 44W fast charging, while the Y11 5G offers 15W charging. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled: Check specs On the camera front, the Vivo Y21 5G includes a 50MP primary sensor, while the Y11 5G comes with a 13MP rear camera. Both phones feature a 5MP front camera and support a range of modes, including Night, Portrait, Pro, Time-lapse, and Live Photo.

Both smartphones run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, and include features like Circle to Search and AI-based tools, including AI Creation, Photo Enhance, and AI Documents, along with Google Gemini. They also support Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and GPS for a smooth everyday experience. ALSO READ: Google to open up Android for cars, making smarter vehicles easier to build In terms of durability, both phones come with an IP65 rating and military-grade protection, along with SGS certification for drop resistance. The smartphones include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Vivo Y21 5G: Specifications Display: 6.74-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 44W fast charging

Rear camera: 50MP

Front camera: 5MP

Software: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Connectivity: 5G + dual SIM dual standby

Durability: IP65 rating with military-grade protection and SGS certification

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Vivo Y11 5G: Specifications