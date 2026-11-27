Vivo has launched its X500 series smartphones in India, introducing three models: the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The new flagship line-up, co-engineered with ZEISS, puts the focus on photography and videography, with features such as telephoto autofocus tracking. The X500 Pro Max leads the range with a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera and support for an optional 400mm equivalent teleconverter.

All three smartphones run Android 17-based OriginOS 7 and are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9600-series chipsets. While the X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro use the Dimensity 9600 Pro, the standard X500 is powered by the Dimensity 9600M.

Vivo X500 series: Price and availability The Vivo X500 series is available for pre-booking in India, with open sales scheduled to begin on December 3. The smartphones are available through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India's online store and authorised retail outlets. The prices of the three smartphones are as follows: Vivo X500 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 119,999 Vivo X500 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 149,999 Vivo X500 Pro Max 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 179,999 Accessories available for separate purchase: 400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra: Rs 27,999

200 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2: Rs 15,999

Imaging Grip Kit: Rs 11,999

Phone Strap: Rs 2,699

Magnetic Case: Rs 1,499(X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro), Rs 1,399(X500) Customers can also get the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the Photography Kit at Rs 2,29,999. It includes the smartphone, a 200mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, a 400mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and a shoulder strap.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch five Product(RED) edition devices on Dec 1: What to expect It should be noted that Vivo's ZEISS teleconverter accessories are not universally compatible across the X500 series. The 200mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is compatible with all three smartphones. The 400mm equivalent ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, on the other hand, is designed exclusively for the X500 Pro Max. The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit is also exclusive to the X500 Pro Max. Vivo X500 series: Launch offers As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail up to 10 per cent cashback on eligible bank cards and UPI transactions, or a 10 per cent upgrade and exchange bonus. The exchange bonus cannot be combined with cashback or no-cost EMI offers. Vivo is also offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on eligible purchases.

ALSO READ: Croma Black Friday sale: Check offers on iPhones, MacBook Neo and more Additional benefits include three months of Google AI Pro access with 5TB of cloud storage and 12 months of Canva Pro with an eligible Jio recharge of Rs 399. Vivo X500 series specifications Vivo X500 specifications: Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9600M

Rear cameras: 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

RAM and storage: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Battery: 7,500mAh

Charging: 90W wired and 40W wireless charging

Operating system: Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Water and dust resistance: IP68 and IP69 Vivo X500 Pro specifications: Display: 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro

Rear cameras: 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide and 64MP periscope telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

RAM and storage: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Battery: 6,510mAh

Charging: 90W wired and 40W wireless charging

Operating system: Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Water and dust resistance: IP68 and IP69 Vivo X500 Pro Max specifications: