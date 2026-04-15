Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series launched, starting at Rs 51,999: Check offers

Xiaomi has launched its first Mini LED TV lineup in India with the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series. The new range brings features like QD Mini-LED display technology, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. As per the company, the new Mini LED TVs are designed to offer improved contrast, colour accuracy and a more immersive viewing experience, along with smart features powered by Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Price and variants

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 55-inch: Rs 51,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 65-inch: Rs 71,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 75-inch: Rs 99,999

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Availability and offers

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series will be available via the company’s website, select online platforms and retail stores from April 22, 2026, with pre-bookings starting today.

READ: I switched to iPhone 17e after months on iPhone 17: Here's what I learned As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of up to Rs 10,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for up to 12 months. Additionally, customers who pre-order the TVs can also get a two-year extended warranty. Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series: Details The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series uses QD Mini-LED technology, which the company said combines Quantum Dot colour with Mini LED backlighting. This setup is aimed at delivering better brightness control and deeper contrast. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes.

READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 public beta 2: Check what's new, how to update According to the company, the TVs offer 4K Ultra HD resolution and support formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. There is also Filmmaker Mode, which is designed to present content as intended by creators. Peak brightness goes up to 1200 nits, which should help with better visibility in different lighting conditions. For smoother visuals, the TVs come with DLG 120Hz, MEMC and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These features are meant to improve motion handling, especially while watching sports or playing games. The TVs also include adaptive brightness, which adjusts screen output based on ambient lighting.