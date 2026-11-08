86% of companies suffer cyber breaches amid crisis to find talent

Engineers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fight cyberattacks, but organisations face a severe talent shortage to protect themselves, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap report.
As many as 86 per cent of organisations suffered one or more cybersecurity breaches in the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, their top recruiting need is experienced security experts.
The survey by the multinational cybersecurity company gathered insights from 2,750 global information technology (IT) and cybersecurity leaders, including respondents from India.