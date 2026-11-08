Home / Technology / Tech News / 86% of companies suffer cyber breaches amid crisis to find talent

86% of companies suffer cyber breaches amid crisis to find talent

Fortinet's 2026 report finds that 86% of organisations suffered at least one cybersecurity breach in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for experienced security professionals.

cyber security
premium
Organisations are increasingly using artificial intelligence to counter cyber threats, but a shortage of experienced cybersecurity professionals remains a key challenge, with 86% reporting breaches in the past year.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Engineers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to fight cyberattacks, but organisations face a severe talent shortage to protect themselves, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap report.
 
As many as 86 per cent of organisations suffered one or more cybersecurity breaches in the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, their top recruiting need is experienced security experts.
 
The survey by the multinational cybersecurity company gathered insights from 2,750 global information technology (IT) and cybersecurity leaders, including respondents from India.  
 
  
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple's predictive text curbs vulgar, sensitive, drug-related phrases

Satellite-ready smartphones in India: What Trai's latest proposal means

WhatsApp now lets non-users RSVP to events without downloading the app

Instagram moves Edits beyond mobile with desktop version for Mac: Features

OpenAI promises greater transparency in data centre deals after backlash

Topics :cyber security threatscyber securityCyber security lawcyber security attackartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Next Story