Ads to algos: Are IG, Snapchat and YT becoming new digital shopping malls?

Not long ago, product discovery largely began with search engines, ecommerce platforms, television advertisements or banner ads. Today, it increasingly starts with a scroll. A creator demonstrating a skincare product, a short video reviewing a smartphone, or an influencer unboxing a new gadget can shape consumer choices in ways traditional advertising often could not.

What began as a platform for social interaction is rapidly evolving into a marketplace for discovery, influence and transactions.

A Meta-Ipsos study, which surveyed more than 4,000 respondents across 23 cities spanning metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural India, found that 97 per cent of users watch videos on social platforms daily. More significantly, the study highlighted the growing role of short-form video in the consumer purchase journey.

According to the findings, Reels influences 81 per cent of product discovery, 66 per cent of product consideration and 47 per cent of purchase decisions among surveyed users.

Similarly, YouTube Shorts now attracts more than 650 million monthly logged-in viewers globally. At the same time, YouTube reaches more than 75 million people in India, underscoring the growing role of video in how consumers discover content, creators and brands.

The shift is also reflected in advertiser spending patterns. According to Snapchat’s 2026 report, the number of advertisers on the platform in India has grown tenfold over the past two years, while the number of advertisers spending across all four quarters has tripled. Snapchat attributed the growth to rising adoption of immersive advertising formats, the emergence of Chat as a high-attention advertising surface, and investments in AI-powered targeting capabilities.

For businesses, these numbers point to a larger transformation. Social media is no longer merely a channel for marketing products; it is increasingly becoming the place where consumers discover, evaluate and decide what to buy. In effect, the scroll is turning into the storefront.

That raises a broader business question: if discovery, influence and purchasing decisions are increasingly happening within social platforms, are Instagram , Snapchat, and YouTube evolving into the digital shopping malls of the modern internet?

From ads to algorithms: The rise of discovery commerce

The growing influence of social media on purchasing decisions reflects a broader shift in how consumers discover products online.

For decades, the path to purchase followed a relatively predictable sequence. Brands invested in advertising, consumers encountered those advertisements through television, print, search engines or websites, and purchase decisions followed later. Discovery and commerce were often separate events, taking place across different platforms and over extended periods.

Short-form video is changing that dynamic.

Consumers no longer need to visit a marketplace or actively search for a product to discover it. Instead, recommendations increasingly emerge within social media feeds, where algorithms surface content based on user interests and engagement patterns.

In many cases, product discovery occurs while users are consuming content rather than actively shopping.

This phenomenon is often described as discovery commerce — a model in which content, creators and platform algorithms play a central role in introducing products to potential buyers.

According to the Social Commerce Playbook published by Economy Insights in September 2025, recommendation algorithms are increasingly matching products with highly specific consumer interests, enabling brands to reach audiences at moments of relevance rather than intent.

As a result, the traditional marketing funnel is becoming more compressed. Content drives discovery, discovery influences consideration, and consideration can quickly translate into a purchase decision, often within the same platform ecosystem. The funnel has not disappeared; it has increasingly moved inside the feed.

The trend is particularly significant in India because of the scale and spread of video consumption. According to the Meta-Ipsos study, daily video engagement has reached 98 per cent in urban India and 94 per cent in rural India, suggesting that short-form video consumption is now nearly universal across geographies.

The report notes that India’s video-first transformation is being driven not only by metropolitan markets but also by users across smaller cities and rural regions.

The evolution extends beyond content feeds. Snapchat has expanded Chat as an advertising surface, stating that Sponsored Snaps, which appear within active conversations, generate 2.5 times higher brand awareness than traditional in-feed formats.

The move reflects a broader industry trend: platforms are embedding discovery and commerce opportunities across multiple user touchpoints rather than limiting them to conventional advertising placements.

For brands, the opportunity for product discovery is no longer confined to consumers in large urban centres. As social commerce expands beyond metros, platforms are becoming an increasingly important gateway to the country’s next wave of digital consumers.

Why businesses are paying attention

Marketers have always followed attention. Right now, attention lives in short-form video, and the numbers are compelling enough for marketing budgets to follow.

According to the Meta-Ipsos study, 84 per cent of Gen Z consumers discover new products and brands through social platforms. Among rural users, that figure stands at 73 per cent.

These are not passive audiences; they are active discovery surfaces.

The same study found that Reels delivers nearly 60 per cent higher creator engagement than other surveyed short-form video platforms, making it a primary surface for creator-led storytelling and brand discovery.

The convergence is not limited to one platform.