After India AI Impact Summit, firms turn talk into business globally

TrueFan’s AI booth was buzzing at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last month. Over five days, the platform engaged thousands of visitors and got more than 700 business leads, cementing its position in the market for personalised videos.

“The event helped validate strong demand for our upcoming TrueFan Studio platform, with useful feedback from both enterprise and emerging customer segments,” said Nimish Goel, TrueFan’s cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO). The summit opened doors, enabling the company to interact with the ministries of communications and heavy industries and discuss how its products can be used in public awareness campaigns and multilingual communication systems.

Ganesh Gopalan, Gnani’s CEO and cofounder, said the event generated leads from businesses in India, West Asia and parts of Europe. “They have started looking at India to source AI solutions,” he said, noting strong interest from the finance, ecommerce and retail sectors. CEOs of two private banks were among those who visited Gnani's booth at the summit.

For the deeptech startup Gnani.ai, the summit served as a critical launchpad for its new voice model. Built on 14 billion data points, the system handles instant, multilingual speech with human-like reasoning. It is designed for lag-free conversations in fields like customer support, education, and public services.

“The number of leads we got was amazing and it has sustained after that. We had delegations from Africa and Europe asking us how we can help them build their sovereign models,” Gopalan added.

These weren’t just outliers. A month after the summit, homegrown startups and AI-native firms report tangible outcomes: Strategic partnerships, product launches, and a surge in leads and visibility. As Gopalan noted, India is no longer just a consumer — it is a global source for AI solutions.