After India AI Impact Summit, firms turn talk into business globally

For drone-based logistics firm Skye Air, the summit was a launch pad for global alliances aimed at engineering an end-to-end autonomous delivery ecosystem. The company signed partnerships with US-based Arrive AI and Ottonomy to integrate drone delivery with smart mailbox infrastructure — automated, secure landing pads for deliveries — and autonomous ground robots, self-driving vehicles that handle local distribution.
“The summit marked the official launch of Skye Air's AI-powered doorstep delivery service in Gurugram, positioned as the initial launchpad for national and global expansion,” said founder and CEO Ankit Kumar. The company, which counts Flipkart, Blue Dart, Shiprocket, Zepto and Freedo among its enterprise clients, has made more than 3.6 million drone-based deliveries.