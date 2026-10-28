After memory, AI drives up chip costs: Will phones and laptops get pricier?

A reported price increase of up to 20 per cent for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) advanced chip packaging technology could add to the cost pressures facing the electronics industry. The development comes as AI data centres absorb more memory and semiconductor manufacturing capacity, prompting price increases that have already affected smartphones and laptops.

According to a report by Tom’s Hardware, citing TrendForce, TSMC is considering raising prices for its Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) technology as demand for Nvidia ’s Blackwell and upcoming Rubin AI processors strains packaging capacity. TSMC has not confirmed the reported increase.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro with M6 launched in India: Check price, offers and specs While the proposed revision primarily concerns advanced packaging used in AI processors, it raises questions about the wider impact of capacity constraints on consumer electronics manufacturers already dealing with higher memory costs.

How AI demand is driving up chip costs AI processors require high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which supplies data to processors at high speeds, alongside advanced packaging technology that integrates multiple components into a single package. TSMC’s CoWoS technology combines logic chips and HBM stacks within a package. This is important for AI accelerators, which need to transfer large amounts of data between processing units and memory. Nvidia’s Blackwell processors combine two large graphics processing unit (GPU) dies with eight HBM3E stacks. Its upcoming Rubin and Rubin Ultra processors are expected to require more complex integration, adding to demand for advanced packaging capacity, according to Tom’s Hardware.

The pressure is not limited to Nvidia. Server central processing units (CPUs) and custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) used in AI infrastructure also compete for advanced packaging resources. Expanding capacity is proving difficult as demand rises. Tom’s Hardware reported that lead times for some semiconductor manufacturing equipment had stretched from three to six months to as long as eight months. Longer delivery timelines can delay capacity expansion even as chipmakers try to meet demand. The report also cited industry estimates that TSMC’s monthly capacity stood at more than 106,000 wafers in 2026, with a target of 227,000 wafers in 2027. Meeting demand will require further investment in manufacturing equipment and production capacity.

TSMC is also reportedly considering broader price increases for 2027. Wafer prices for advanced manufacturing processes could rise by 5 per cent to 10 per cent, while customers seeking capacity beyond their existing allocations could face additional premiums. Some costs could rise by as much as 25 per cent, according to the report. These proposed changes have not been confirmed by TSMC. However, they point to potential cost increases at different stages of semiconductor production, from wafer manufacturing to advanced packaging. Could smartphones and laptops become even more expensive? The direct impact of a CoWoS price increase on mainstream smartphones and laptops is likely to be limited because most consumer devices do not use the same advanced packaging technology as high-end AI processors.

However, a few high-end devices could be more exposed to the cost increase. “This will definitely have an impact, especially on high-tier flagships, since they use CoWoS very similarly to AI chips. So the costs will go up directly here for consumers,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst at Techarc. The extent of the direct impact will depend on which chips are affected by the reported increase and whether device manufacturers use packaging processes covered by the price revision. However, the indirect effect could be wider. As chipmakers devote more resources to meeting AI demand, manufacturers of consumer electronics may face tighter access to certain components or higher prices for production capacity.

“Indirectly, it adds to the ongoing capacity crowding issue. So both ways, it does affect the end consumer,” Kawoosa added. Consumer electronics market is already under stress The reported packaging price increase comes as the memory market faces supply constraints, with rising component costs already translating into higher prices for smartphones and laptops. Data from Counterpoint Research shows that smartphone prices in India rose 16 per cent on average in the first half of 2026, taking the average selling price to a record $318 in the second quarter. Phones priced below ₹10,000 saw average price increases of around 32 per cent, while shipments in that segment fell 65 per cent year-on-year in the first half.

The pressure continued in the third quarter. Counterpoint reported that India's smartphone shipments fell 20 per cent year-on-year in July-September 2026, reaching their lowest level for a third quarter in a decade. Shipments in the sub-₹20,000 segment declined 47 per cent as price increases pushed devices into higher price bands. Omdia reported a 26 per cent annual decline in India's smartphone shipments during the quarter, also citing higher prices and cautious consumer spending. The estimates differ, but both research firms point to pressure on the market amid rising device prices. ALSO READ: CERT-In flags security flaws in Apple devices, warns of data exposure

Laptops are facing similar pressures. While speaking to Business Standard in August, Arnold Su, vice-president for consumer and gaming PCs at Asus India, said memory costs had risen to nearly 50 per cent of the total device cost, from around 10-15 per cent two years earlier. He said laptop, tablet and PC prices had already increased in the July-September quarter, with another 5-10 per cent increase expected in October-December. Omdia also reported that global PC shipments fell 21.2 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. The research firm forecast a 22 per cent contraction in India's PC market in the second half of the year, citing higher component costs and purchases brought forward to avoid further price increases.