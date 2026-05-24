AI makes cybercrime threat more intense for businesses worldwide: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) is compounding the cybercrime threat to businesses, according to multiple reports. Last year, there were 640 billion unauthorised attempts to gain access to digital systems globally, according to Fortinet’s “Threat Landscape Report”. There were 67.65 billion brute-force and 121.99 billion exploitation attempts. There were 369,445 spyware attacks targeting Indian organisations — up 72 per cent from 214,407 in 2024 —, according to Kaspersky.

AI and automation are reducing the “time-to-exploit” to 24-48 hours, down from a week earlier, Fortinet said. There were 2.32 million internet posts discussing AI for illicit activity in April 2026 alone, according to a report by Flashpoint. Overall enterprise spending on cyber and information security in India is likely to be $3.4 billion in 2026, an increase of 11.7 per cent from 2025, according to Gartner.