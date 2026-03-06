Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Check offers on phones, TVs, more

Amazon India has announced the return of its Electronics Premier League (EPL) sale, a promotional event focused on consumer electronics, starting March 6. The company has said that the sale will feature up to 65 per cent off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and audio products. The sale period ends March 12.
Amazon has also said that additional offers, including bank discounts up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, no-interest EMI options, and trade-in benefits will be offered during the sale period.
Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Offers
Smartphones
Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB
Net effective price: Rs 1,45,000 (including bank and coupon offer)
OnePlus Nord 5
Net effective price: Rs 32,499 (including Rs 1,500 bank discount)
Samsung Galaxy M56
Net effective price: Rs 20,999 (including Rs 1,000 bank discount)
Realme Narzo 90x
Net effective price: Rs 12,999 (including bank and coupon offer)
Redmi A4
Net effective price: Rs 10,999
Accessories
Oakley Meta Vanguard, Matte Black, PRIZM 24
Net effective price: Rs 51,200
Only valid on March 6
Sony WH-1000XM6
Net effective price: Rs 38,990
Only valid on March 6
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
Net effective price: Rs 22,999
Only valid on March 6
Boat 2026 Launch Nirvana Crown
Net effective price: Rs 2,499
Only valid on March 6
OnePlus Buds 4
Net effective price: Rs 5,499
Realme Buds T310 TWS
Net effective price: Rs 1,899
Realme Buds Air
Net effective price: Rs 3,699
Boat Rockerz 650 Pro
Net effective price: Rs 2,199
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds
Net effective price: Rs 1,599
TVs
Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 4K Smart LED Google TV
Net effective price: Rs 47,740
Only valid on March 6
Xiaomi 75 Inches X Pro Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Net effective price: Rs 65,999
Only valid on March 6
Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
Net effective price: Rs 42,240
LG 55-inch UA82 AI Series 4K Smart webOS LED TV
Net effective price: Rs 36,240
TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
Net effective price: Rs 42,240
Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Net effective price: Rs 32,249
Laptops and Tablets
ASUS Vivobook S16 AI PC, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
Net effective price: Rs 76,490 (including instant bank discount up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Credit Card and EMI)
HP Victus i5 14th Gen with RTX 3050
Net effective price: Rs 72,990
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display
Net effective price: Rs 29,999
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema Premium Edition with 20 Shots of Instax Mini Instant Film Net effective price: Rs 37,999
Only valid on March 6