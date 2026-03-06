Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Check offers on phones, TVs, more

Amazon India has announced the return of its Electronics Premier League (EPL) sale, a promotional event focused on consumer electronics, starting March 6. The company has said that the sale will feature up to 65 per cent off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and audio products. The sale period ends March 12.

Amazon has also said that additional offers, including bank discounts up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, no-interest EMI options, and trade-in benefits will be offered during the sale period.

Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Offers Smartphones Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB Net effective price: Rs 1,45,000 (including bank and coupon offer) OnePlus Nord 5 Net effective price: Rs 32,499 (including Rs 1,500 bank discount) Samsung Galaxy M56 Net effective price: Rs 20,999 (including Rs 1,000 bank discount) Realme Narzo 90x Net effective price: Rs 12,999 (including bank and coupon offer) Redmi A4 ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10a goes on sale in India: Price, availability, unboxing Net effective price: Rs 10,999 Accessories Oakley Meta Vanguard, Matte Black, PRIZM 24 Net effective price: Rs 51,200 Only valid on March 6

Sony WH-1000XM6 Net effective price: Rs 38,990 Only valid on March 6 Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Net effective price: Rs 22,999 Only valid on March 6 Boat 2026 Launch Nirvana Crown Net effective price: Rs 2,499 Only valid on March 6 OnePlus Buds 4 Net effective price: Rs 5,499 Realme Buds T310 TWS Net effective price: Rs 1,899 Realme Buds Air Net effective price: Rs 3,699 Boat Rockerz 650 Pro Net effective price: Rs 2,199 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS earbuds Net effective price: Rs 1,599 ALSO READ: Next-gen Xbox will run Xbox and PC games, Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms

TVs Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2M2 4K Smart LED Google TV Net effective price: Rs 47,740 Only valid on March 6 Xiaomi 75 Inches X Pro Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV Net effective price: Rs 65,999 Only valid on March 6 Samsung 55-inch Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Net effective price: Rs 42,240 LG 55-inch UA82 AI Series 4K Smart webOS LED TV Net effective price: Rs 36,240 TCL 55-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV Net effective price: Rs 42,240 Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV