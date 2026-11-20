By Natasha Mascarenhas, Carmen Reinicke and Sangmi Cha

Anthropic PBC shares were down about 5 per cent in post-market trading as the artificial intelligence developer wrapped up its first day as a public company after a record-setting $107.3 billion offering.

The late moves pared a debut pop of 17 per cent on Thursday, which provided a rare bright spot as the Nasdaq fell 2.2 per cent. The broader market continued on a downward trend into the Asian day, with global stocks poised for their longest losing streak in more than three years, as the AI trade cratered.

While the bright open for the Claude chatbot maker reflected massive investor appetite after a heavily oversubscribed initial public offering, the steep valuation — combined with fresh competitive threats — weighed heavily in after-hours trading, highlighting jitters over how long that momentum can hold.

“With what appeared to be the final pillar supporting the AI rally now giving way, market sentiment is now very pessimistic,” said Gerald Gan, chief investment officer at Singapore-based Reed Capital. “While I am preparing to accumulate quality stocks at more attractive valuations, I am equally mindful of the risks of catching a falling knife.” MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific equities index fell 3.4 per cent, extending its decline to a seventh session, and is poised for its lowest close since April. That pushed the MSCI All Country World Index — a key barometer of global stocks — on course for its longest losing streak since September 2023.

The IPO vaulted Anthropic to the status of unrivaled AI industry leader — at least for the moment — and delivered billions of dollars in returns to its backers and pushed up the combined wealth of its seven founders to $166 billion. The record raise blasted by the $75 billion IPO record set in June by SpaceX, which ultimately totaled $86.25 billion with the so-called overallotment shares sold by the underwriters. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and 20 other banks earned a record $550 million in fees for their work on Anthropic’s IPO. Against that backdrop, Anthropic’s IPO had attracted global demand for seven times the shares available for sale, with investors outside the US pouring in billions of dollars, including those in Japan securing $3 billion in stock after seeking $9.4 billion in shares and $1.1 billion of stock bought by mom-and-pop investors in the UK and continental Europe.

Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut followed weeks of shaky trading in US stocks, which has left investors grappling with worries over Nvidia Corp.’s role as a major backstop of the AI ecosystem following its longtime chief’s ouster and a Democratic sweep in midterm elections that promises to change the industry’s regulatory landscape. Anthropic closed at $97.17 Thursday in New York, paring an opening surge that took it as much as 39 per cent above the IPO price of $83. It ended the day as the world’s seventh-biggest public company with a fully diluted market value of about $1.8 trillion. “You’ve seen sentiment sort of continue to worsen around AI and it has not let up today,” said Jordan Watson, managing director of investments at Tandem Investment Advisors. “What’s important for markets now is Anthropic is the most transparent real-time signal of the AI risk trade.”

In a blow to sentiment, Apple Inc. said it is developing its own autonomous AI agent that can get things done on behalf of users, looking to enter a fast-growing market already being pursued by Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc. and others. Thursday’s broader market weakness was “just a continuation of what we’ve seen for the last several weeks, and that is a lot of nervousness around the semiconductor space,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief market strategist at HB Wealth. “The financing of the AI ecosystem is certainly a question that investors are asking and it’s weighing on the market at large.”

The company won over investors with a focus on enterprise customers, propelling its run-rate revenue — a measure annualized from a shorter period — to $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, its regulatory filings show. Claude Code, the company’s coding agent for software developers, is widely adopted in the industry and has even been used by NASA engineers, the filing shows. Anthropic has more than 11,900 customers delivering $100,000 of revenue each on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of September, up from about 1,500 in 2025. Some of the broader selloff may have also been fueled by investors selling positions in other companies to buy Anthropic shares, she added.

The company aims to expand its footprint in more professions from law to healthcare. Anthropic counts Novartis AG CEO Vas Narasimhan as one of its board members. A major challenge will be taming ballooning costs for AI infrastructure and reliably delivering operational profitability. Anthropic reported a $567 million operating loss in the third quarter, primarily driven by $5 billion of computing costs under short-term commitments and $2 billion of non-cash charges related to the company’s charitable donation-matching program. “It popped like any other IPO on the first day but we will need to see solid results in the coming quarters, new use cases for AI, accelerating monetization etc to dispel the gloom in the AI trade,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Investors don’t have very many fundamental drivers to go on for Anthropic for now. A large part of the value is in the future, which is uncertain, so the share price movements will reflect that.”