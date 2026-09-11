AI scaling fake newsrooms, surveillance, and online dating scams: Anthropic

Artificial intelligence (AI) can now do much more than generate a convincing fake post or write a scam message. Anthropic's latest threat intelligence report describes operations where AI was used to build entire networks of fabricated news outlets, profile people based on their social media activity, operate thousands of fake dating personas and assist with sensitive biological research.

The report, published on September 10, covers malicious activity detected between December 2025 and August 2026 across cyber operations, influence campaigns, surveillance, scams and fraud, conventional weapons and biological research. Anthropic says the cases involved its Claude Haiku, Sonnet and Opus AI models.

The common thread is the way AI changes the economics of these operations. Tasks that previously required teams of writers, analysts, programmers or operators can increasingly be divided between AI systems and a much smaller number of humans. AI can now run much of a fake newsroom One of the clearest examples comes from an influence-for-hire operation that Anthropic traced to LKM Company, a France-based digital advertising agency. The operation created approximately 70 fabricated news websites, each designed to look like an independent local publication. Those sites were connected to roughly 70 matching X accounts and more than 250 additional inauthentic commenting accounts. The network targeted audiences across six continents.

ALSO READ: India's Gen Z shares personal issues with AI despite privacy risks: Report Anthropic found at least 8,913 articles published in around 20 languages, although most generated little engagement from genuine audiences. The company classified the campaign as Category Two on the Breakout Scale because its content circulated within its own websites and matching social accounts, without evidence of significant breakout into wider audiences. Claude was effectively turned into part of the publishing infrastructure. The prompts used by the operators required fixed JSON structures, formatted HTML, exact character limits and three to four internal links per article. This meant the output could be generated in a predictable format and automatically moved into the publishing system.

The system could also rewrite the same underlying story for different ideological audiences, add political angles to otherwise neutral stories and move stories across borders while stripping away their original context. Fake journalist names were attached to the articles, creating the appearance of separate editorial teams. The operation shows how AI can remove several layers of work from an influence campaign. Someone still has to decide the objective and narratives, but generating articles, localising them, formatting them and preparing them for publication can be automated. Anthropic found one particularly revealing example involving the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The network produced 318 articles focused on the DRC, largely supporting the government's position on regional mineral deals and tensions with Rwanda.

AI can turn social media into a surveillance system The surveillance cases show a different use of the same capability: Instead of creating information, AI is being used to turn enormous quantities of public information into intelligence. Anthropic identified a commercial surveillance operation that used Claude to analyse social media activity from users in Iran and the Persian Gulf. The system mapped users' locations, classified them into demographic groups and produced Arabic-language intelligence briefings in the style of government reports. Anthropic linked the activity to an entity called S2T Unlocking Cyberspace, which open-source research identifies as an Israeli-Singaporean commercial intelligence vendor. ALSO READ: AI could possibly end humanity but how are humans supposed to process that?

In one workflow, operators fed Claude batches of roughly 25 social media posts at a time. The model was instructed to determine the posters' demographic group, location and political leanings, and assign confidence ratings to those assessments. That turns social media monitoring into something closer to a structured intelligence database. Posts that would previously have required analysts to read individually can be grouped, classified and turned into profiles. Anthropic found other examples of similar automation. An Iranian unit used Claude to process hundreds of thousands of social media posts and select 39 opposition accounts for monitoring. In China, operators used Claude to score social media and news content for political sensitivity and identify people for what they described as "control".

One China-aligned operation went further, using Claude to support an attempted recruitment campaign targeting Uyghurs in Syria. The model drafted outreach in the appropriate regional dialect, translated replies in real time and assessed the quality of the operation. AI is making online deception cheaper and easier to scale The dating-app case shows how AI can change the business model of online fraud. Anthropic identified a China-based app studio that operated more than 20 dating apps while presenting the interactions as human. Over two weeks in April 2026, more than 4,700 AI personas interacted with at least 25,000 people. Claude generated about 2.36 million messages during the period.

The operation did not try to automate everything. It divided the work. Roughly three AI personas were used for every real person recruited as a gig worker. AI handled continuous conversations, while human workers performed tasks that were harder to automate, including live video calls and social media follow-backs. Another AI model generated reply suggestions for those workers. The app's feed was reportedly 75 per cent Claude personas and 25 per cent real people. The AI personas were instructed not to reveal that they were automated and to steer conversations through predefined stages. Backend systems also generated fake engagement signals when necessary.

This is significant because the scam no longer depends on hundreds or thousands of humans maintaining conversations individually. Humans become a verification layer for the AI operation, stepping in only when a real-world interaction is required. Biology presents a harder problem for AI safety Anthropic's biological misuse cases raise a different problem because the same scientific knowledge can have legitimate and harmful applications. The company describes five case studies involving research connected to pathogens, toxins and other biological capabilities. It has withheld the names of the institutions, countries and specific agents or techniques involved, and says it does not assert that the researchers intended harm.

Some cases involved research with clear dual-use characteristics. One researcher used Claude to develop a database of venom peptides and then build a system for optimising their characteristics. The stated goals included therapeutic applications, but the underlying work could also generate harmful compounds. Another researcher used Claude in computational work involving toxins while deliberately keeping the identities of some biological agents vague in progress reports. Anthropic's conclusion is cautious. It says these cases are not evidence that Claude has already enabled an imminent biological catastrophe. Instead, they show how increasingly capable AI systems are becoming useful for sophisticated dual-use research, including work associated with state actors.

The bigger shift is from AI assistant to AI operator The report contains other examples, particularly in cyber operations, where AI agents performed reconnaissance, data processing, exploitation and other steps, with humans setting objectives and reviewing results. Anthropic says the important change is the widening of AI's role across an entire operation. In one Russian espionage case, AI-assisted workflows handled infrastructure acquisition, phishing, persistence and data theft. The system could also detect when malware had been caught by security products, modify it and rebuild it to evade detection. The report's cyber section describes this broader shift as a move from AI being an assistant to becoming an orchestrator. The same pattern appears in influence operations, surveillance and fraud.

The implications are becoming harder to separate from the broader debate over where AI development is heading. The report also comes a day after former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned and publicly warned that companies developing advanced AI were "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence". In a post on X, he said researchers building the technology believe it could kill humanity by the end of the decade. Responding to Coxon's post, Evan Hubinger, alignment science lead at Anthropic, said in a post on X that he also personally estimated the probability of AI killing all humans at more than 10 per cent over the next decade, while acknowledging that Anthropic does not yet have a plan to solve alignment for superintelligence.