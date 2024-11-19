Apple has categorised the iPhone XS Max as vintage, alongside other iPhone and Apple Watch models that have been added to its lists of vintage and obsolete products. This classification depends on when a product was last distributed for sale and impacts its repairability and parts availability. Below is the list of new devices added to these categories and what it means for the user.

Vintage Apple products

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 6s Plus

Obsolete Apple products

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm

More From This Section

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 42mm

What it means

Apple defines products as vintage if they were discontinued more than five but less than seven years ago. Obsolete products, on the other hand, are those discontinued more than seven years ago.

According to Apple's support page, service and parts for all products are available through Apple service providers for at least five years after their discontinuation, with potential extensions up to seven years in certain regions. Vintage products may still qualify for service and parts, although availability depends on the region. For obsolete products, Apple generally ceases all service and parts support worldwide.

An exception exists for Mac laptops, which may qualify for battery-only repairs for up to 10 years from the last distribution date, provided parts are available.

Notably, Apple’s classification is based on a product's last distribution date, not its launch date. For instance, the iPhone 6s Plus (launched in 2015) and iPhone XS Max (launched in 2018) were added to the vintage list simultaneously, reflecting their respective last sale dates.