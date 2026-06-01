Apple's AI glasses could reshape eyewear like Watch did to watches: Report

Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its AI smart glasses to late 2027, pushing back a product that was previously expected to arrive in early 2027. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one reason behind the delay is that Apple’s visual AI technology may not be ready by the end of 2026.

The postponement could indicate that Apple is prioritising refinement over speed, echoing a strategy it followed with the Apple Watch.

Introduced in 2015, the Apple Watch went on to reshape the wearables market and became one of the company’s most successful products. Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has previously described the Apple Watch and its health features as among the achievements he is most proud of during his tenure.

Apple may now be hoping to replicate that success in the rapidly growing smart glasses market. READ: Apple's iOS 28 could represent bigger leap than iOS 27 with AI Siri: Report Will Apple affect eyewear brands like it did watchmakers? According to a report by The Next Web, Apple’s potential entry into smart glasses could have a similar impact on the eyewear industry as the Apple Watch had on the traditional watch market. When the Apple Watch launched in 2015, brands such as Swatch, Fossil and Movado dominated the mid-tier watch segment. Over the following decade, Apple became the world’s largest watchmaker by unit volume and eventually surpassed Rolex in annual watch revenue.

According to the report, several traditional watchmakers saw significant declines during this period. Swatch’s revenue in 2025 was reportedly 28 per cent lower than in 2014, while Fossil’s sales fell about 70 per cent. The Apple Watch itself is estimated to generate roughly $17 billion in annual revenue. The report noted that Apple could now apply a similar strategy to the global eyewear market, which is estimated to be worth around $200 billion. Apple is expected to target the $200-$500 price segment, where brands owned by EssilorLuxottica, Safilo and Warby Parker currently compete. According to the report, Apple’s combination of hardware, software and ecosystem integration could put pressure on established eyewear players in the mass market.

However, luxury eyewear brands may remain largely unaffected. Much like Rolex and other high-end watchmakers continued to grow despite the rise of the Apple Watch, premium eyewear brands catering to affluent buyers are expected to retain their appeal even if Apple succeeds in expanding into the smart glasses segment. READ: Apple may rely on Google Cloud, Nvidia compute to power some AI features Apple may make AI smart glasses health-focused Apple is reportedly envisioning its future AI-powered smart glasses evolving beyond a camera and audio accessory into a health-focused wearable, much like the Apple Watch. The company reportedly sees health monitoring as a key long-term direction for the category.

Such a move would be consistent with Apple’s broader wearables strategy. Over the years, the company has expanded the Apple Watch’s health capabilities with features such as heart rate monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring and fitness metrics. Apple has also introduced health-focused features to its audio products. Recent AirPods models offer hearing protection, hearing tests and hearing aid functionality in supported markets. The AirPods Pro 3 also feature in-ear heart rate monitoring. If Apple succeeds in integrating similar health technologies into smart glasses, the device could serve a different purpose from current-generation products offered by competitors such as Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Future versions could potentially help users better understand aspects of their health and vision.

Why has Apple delayed the AI smart glasses? According to Gurman, Apple believes its visual AI capabilities may not be ready by the end of 2026. While the revamped Siri is reportedly on track for release later this year, the company does not want to launch a product that falls short of expectations in an increasingly competitive AI hardware market. As a result, Apple is reportedly pushing the launch to late 2027, giving itself more time to refine the technology before taking on rivals such as Meta and Google. If Apple succeeds in delivering a polished product that leverages its ecosystem and wearables expertise, the delay could prove to be a strategic move rather than a setback.

Competition in the AI smart glasses market The AI smart glasses market is currently led by Meta, whose Ray-Ban smart glasses, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have helped establish the category in the mainstream. The company holds a dominant share of global shipments and is widely regarded as the benchmark against which new entrants are measured. Competition is set to intensify as other technology companies enter the space. Google has confirmed that Android XR-powered smart glasses developed with Samsung, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker will launch later this year, while Apple is reportedly working on its own AI-focused wearable. With Meta, Google, Samsung and Apple all investing in the category, smart glasses are increasingly emerging as a key battleground in the next phase of consumer AI hardware.

Can Apple compete with Meta and Google? Android XR-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with Samsung, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are set to launch later this year. At the same time, Meta has already established a strong lead through its Ray-Ban smart glasses, giving it a significant first-mover advantage. The broader market, however, is expanding rapidly. Industry data suggests smart glasses are finally gaining mainstream traction, with shipments accelerating and the category increasingly consolidating around AI-first wearables. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), India is expected to see smart glasses shipments grow more than 16-fold to exceed 3.2 million units by 2030.

Despite the growth opportunity, breaking into the market will not be easy. According to Counterpoint Research, Meta accounted for more than 80 per cent of the global smart glasses market in the second half of 2025. CMR data paints a similar picture in India, where Meta accounted for more than 80 per cent of shipments in 2025. For Apple, success may depend not only on matching rivals’ AI capabilities but also on leveraging its ecosystem, design expertise and growing focus on health-centric wearable technology to differentiate its offering. Apple AI smart glasses: What to expect According to Gurman, Apple’s smart glasses will directly compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses while featuring built-in cameras, speakers and microphones. Users will reportedly be able to capture photos and videos, listen to music, take calls, receive Siri-powered notifications and potentially access turn-by-turn walking directions.

Gurman said Apple could target a price range of around $200-$500 in the US. Apple is reportedly experimenting with multiple frame styles and colours as it finalises the design. Prototype options include larger and slimmer rectangular frames, as well as large and compact oval or circular designs. The company is also said to be testing colour options such as black, ocean blue and light brown. Beyond the initial smart features, Gurman said Apple views the glasses as a long-term platform. The company reportedly believes the product could eventually evolve into a health-focused wearable and later incorporate advanced augmented reality capabilities designed to enhance users’ vision.