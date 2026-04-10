Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods
Vijay Sales to start Apple Days sale, offering bank deals and trade-in bonuses on a range of Apple devices, iPhone 17e can be purchased at Rs 60,490 and the MacBook Neo at Rs 60,290
Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales starts April 11 Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Vijay Sales is set to start its Apple Days sale from April 11, offering discounts and exchange deals across
Apple
products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats devices. Customers can get bank discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on select cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible products. During the sale, the iPhone 17 Air will be available at an effective price of Rs 90,990, the iPad Pro with M5 chip at Rs 91,890, and the MacBook Air with M5 chip starting at Rs 103,290. The sale will run until April 16, 2026.
On April 15, Vijay Sales will also announce special pricing for the wearables lineup, which will include the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen).
Additionally, buyers can make use of the MyVS loyalty programme, which offers points on purchases made both in-store and online. These points can be redeemed at Rs 1 per point, adding to the overall savings.
Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 142,390 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 138,390 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Sale price: Rs 128,190 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 124,190 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone Air (256 GB)
Sale price: Rs 94,900 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 90,900 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17 (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 78,790 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 75,790 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 17e (256GB) Sale price: Rs 60,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 57,490 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) Sale price: Rs 73,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 71,490 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16 (128GB) Sale price: Rs 66,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 64,490 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 16e (128GB) Sale price: Rs 55,690 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 53,690 Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
iPhone 15 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 56,900 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (at stores only) Effective price: Rs 54,900 (at stores only) Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPad
iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 123,390 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 120,390
iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 94,890 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 91,890
iPad Air 13 Inch with M4 chip Sale price: Rs 80 590 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 77,590
iPad Air 11-inch with M4 chip Sale price: Rs 61,590 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 58,590
iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 30,490 MacBook
MacBook Pro with M5 Chip Sale price: Rs 180,390 Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000 Effective price: 175,390 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Air with M5 Chip (15-inch) Sale price: Rs 133,290 Bank discount: Up to Rs 7000 Effective price: Rs 126,290 Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Air with M5 Chip (13-inch) Sale price: Rs 110,290 Bank discount: Up to Rs 7,000 Effective price: Rs 103,290 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only)
MacBook Neo 13-inch Sale price: Rs 64,290 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: 60,290 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only) Airpods
Airpods 4 Sale price: 11,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 1000 Effective price: Rs 10,990
AirPods 4 with ANC Sale price: Rs 16,690 Bank discount: Up to Rs 1,500 Effective price: Rs 15,190
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) Sale price: Rs 23,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2000 Effective price: Rs 21,990