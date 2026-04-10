Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Vijay Sales is set to start its Apple Days sale from April 11, offering discounts and exchange deals across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats devices. Customers can get bank discounts of up to Rs 7,000 on select cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible products. During the sale, the iPhone 17 Air will be available at an effective price of Rs 90,990, the iPad Pro with M5 chip at Rs 91,890, and the MacBook Air with M5 chip starting at Rs 103,290. The sale will run until April 16, 2026.

On April 15, Vijay Sales will also announce special pricing for the wearables lineup, which will include the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen).

Additionally, buyers can make use of the MyVS loyalty programme, which offers points on purchases made both in-store and online. These points can be redeemed at Rs 1 per point, adding to the overall savings. Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 142,390

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 138,390

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Sale price: Rs 128,190

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 124,190

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone Air (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 94,900

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 90,900

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 17 (256 GB)

Sale price: Rs 78,790

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 75,790 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 17e (256GB) Sale price: Rs 60,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 57,490 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) Sale price: Rs 73,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 71,490 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 16 (128GB) Sale price: Rs 66,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 64,490 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 16e (128GB)

Sale price: Rs 55,690

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 53,690

Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 iPhone 15 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 56,900

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 (at stores only)

Effective price: Rs 54,900 (at stores only)

Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 6 review: A balanced performer with serious battery life iPad iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 123,390

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 120,390 iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 94,890

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 91,890 iPad Air 13 Inch with M4 chip

Sale price: Rs 80 590

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 77,590 iPad Air 11-inch with M4 chip Sale price: Rs 61,590

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 58,590 iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 30,490 MacBook MacBook Pro with M5 Chip Sale price: Rs 180,390

Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Effective price: 175,390

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only) MacBook Air with M5 Chip (15-inch) Sale price: Rs 133,290

Bank discount: Up to Rs 7000

Effective price: Rs 126,290

Trade-in-bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 (at stores only) MacBook Air with M5 Chip (13-inch)