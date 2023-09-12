Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple event LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Watch 9, AirPods, and more expected
Apple event LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Watch 9, AirPods, and more expected

Apple event livestream will commence at 10:30 PM local time. You can watch the livestream through the video embedded in our live blog, where you will find all the latest updates from today's event

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple ecosystem products (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Apple Inc. is all set to kick off its highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event today, on September 12, where the American technology giant is expected to make some major announcements, including the iPhone 15 series. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, the company is also expected to unveil the Watch Series 9, the second generation Watch Ultra, and the 2023 AirPods. This event has generated a lot of excitement among technology enthusiasts and Apple fans, who are eagerly waiting for what promises to be a significant Apple launch event.

Key Events

9:46 PM Sep 23

iPhone 15 Pro Max: What to expect

9:32 PM Sep 23

iPhone 15 Pro: What to expect

9:24 PM Sep 23

iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect

9:16 PM Sep 23

iPhone 15: What to expect

8:50 PM Sep 23

Made-in-India iPhone 15 to hit stores on launch date

1:08 PM Sep 23

Apple Wonderlust September 12 event: Watch livestream

9:46 PM

iPhone 15 Pro Max: What to expect

  • New design with thinner display borders
  • Brushed titanium frame
  • 6.7-inch display with Dynamic Island
  • Frosted glass back
  • Tapered contours
  • A17 Bionic chip (3nm)
  • Triple-camera set-up: Wide (same as last year), ultra-wide (new), and Periscope (new)
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved location tracking capabilities
  • USB type-C port (Thunderbolt 3)
  • Programmable 'Action Button' for custom shortcuts
 

9:32 PM

iPhone 15 Pro: What to expect

  • New design with thinner display borders and tapered contours
  • Brushed titanium frame
  • 6.1-inch display with Dynamic Island
  • Frosted glass back
  • A17 Bionic chip (3nm)
  • Triple-camera set-up: Wide (same as last year), ultra-wide (new), and telephoto (new)
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved location tracking capabilities
  • USB type-C port (Thunderbolt 3)
  • Programmable 'Action Button' for custom shortcuts
 

9:24 PM

iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect

  • Aluminium frame
  • Glass back
  • 6.7-inch display with Dynamic Island
  • A16 chip
  • 48MP main camera sensor
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved location tracking capabilities
  • USB type-C port (v2.0)
 

9:16 PM

iPhone 15: What to expect

  • Aluminium frame
  • Glass back
  • 6.1-inch display with Dynamic Island
  • A16 chip, from last year Pro models
  • 48MP main camera sensor
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved location tracking capabilities
  • USB type-C port (v2.0)
 

8:50 PM

Made-in-India iPhone 15 to hit stores on launch date

In a first for Apple, made-in-India iPhone 15 to hit shelves together with China assembled models on launch date. According to a report in Bloomberg, Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day.

8:33 PM

Apple Store Online goes offline

In a customary move, Apple pulls down online store ahead of today’s launch event.

1:08 PM

Apple Wonderlust September 12 event: Watch livestream

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

