Apple event LIVE: iPhone 15 series, Watch 9, AirPods, and more expected

Apple Inc. is all set to kick off its highly anticipated 'Wonderlust' event today, on September 12, where the American technology giant is expected to make some major announcements, including the iPhone 15 series. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, the company is also expected to unveil the Watch Series 9, the second generation Watch Ultra, and the 2023 AirPods. This event has generated a lot of excitement among technology enthusiasts and Apple fans, who are eagerly waiting for what promises to be a significant Apple launch event. The venue for this event is Apple's iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, where an in-person gathering will take place. For those unable to attend in person, fear not – Apple will be livestreaming the event for a global audience. You can catch the livestream on the company's official website, YouTube channel, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter). At the heart of this event, Apple is expected to introduce the eagerly awaited iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the base iPhone 15, its larger sibling, the 15 Plus model, and two high-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The 2023 iPhones are anticipated to receive significant upgrades, including the introduction of a USB-C port, Dynamic Island technology, a titanium frame, new camera sensors, and the replacement of the mute button with an action button. In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is likely to unveil the new Watch Series 9 and the second generation of the Watch Ultra. These new Apple Watches are expected to be powered by a new S9 processor, coupled with a new U2 chip that will enhance location tracking capabilities. Other updates may include a next-generation optical heart rate monitor, a wider range of colour options, and a new band with a magnetic buckle. While the AirPods may not receive any major upgrades this year, a new case featuring a USB-C port for charging is expected to be among the key updates in the 2023 model. Furthermore, the event could serve as the platform for Apple to announce the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, all of which were initially unveiled at the WWDC 23 event back in June. For our readers in India, the livestream will commence at 10:30 PM local time. You can watch the event livestream through the video embedded in our live blog, where you will find all the latest updates from today's Apple event. Stay tuned for more information and live coverage of the event as it unfolds. Read More