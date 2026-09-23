Apple explores whoop-like fitness tracker to expand wearable lineup: Report

Apple is exploring a new type of wearable that could mark a shift away from the screen-based approach of the Apple Watch, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is said to be developing a screenless health and fitness tracker designed around sensors and continuous health monitoring. The proposed device would resemble the approach taken by Whoop, which focuses primarily on fitness and health data rather than apps, notifications and a display. The report stated that the project is still in an early stage

and Apple has not yet decided whether it will eventually launch the product.

Google has also entered the screenless wearables segment with its recently launched Fitbit Air. Garmin, which has long been active in fitness and location-tracking devices, also offers fitness bands without displays.

Screenless tracker in development According to people familiar with the project cited by Bloomberg, Apple has been exploring the device for several months. The project has backing from senior executives, including Executive Chairman Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue. The tracker is being developed as a thin fabric band with a sensor-equipped computing module. Unlike the Apple Watch, it would not have a display. The lack of a screen would allow the device to focus more narrowly on health and fitness tracking, rather than combining those functions with notifications, apps and other smartwatch features. Apple's project remains in what the company internally calls a "technology investigation" phase. This means the company is still evaluating the technology and has not committed to bringing it to market.

Apple looks beyond the Apple Watch The development comes as Apple faces growing competition from fitness-focused wearables. Whoop has built its product around continuous health and fitness tracking, while Oura has taken a similar approach through smart rings. Apple already remains a major smartwatch seller, particularly in the US, but the growth of these more focused devices appears to be prompting the company to reconsider how it approaches health tracking, according to Bloomberg. ALSO READ: Anthropic and OpenAI roll out cheaper models amid intensifying AI race Apple has already started bringing some features associated with competitors such as Whoop into the Apple Watch and its Health app. These include more detailed heart-rate tracking, metrics designed to assess a user's readiness for the day and estimates of biological age based on health data.

New leadership in health and fitness The move comes after changes in Apple's health and Watch leadership. Jeff Williams, the former chief operating officer who oversaw the company's Watch and health businesses, retired at the end of last year. Stan Ng, who led Apple Watch and health marketing and Jay Blahnik, who was responsible for Apple's fitness strategy, have also left the company. Cue took over Apple's health efforts late last year and has pushed the team to look at features offered by newer health and fitness competitors. The proposed tracker would give Apple a product that is more directly focused on health and fitness, rather than asking the Apple Watch to serve as both a smartwatch and a health device.

As per the report, Engineers from Apple's Vision hardware team have also worked on the early development of the tracker. Apple working on more wearable devices Apple is reportedly developing smart glasses and AirPods with cameras, both targeted for 2027. The company has also worked on an AI-powered pendant with a camera, although that project has been postponed. The pendant was designed to capture visual information that could be processed by Apple's Siri AI assistant. ALSO READ: Trai mandates wider choice of voice-and-SMS-only plans for consumers As per the report, Apple is making other efforts to weave artificial intelligence into its products. Earlier this month, the company introduced its Watch series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 with Audio Intelligence features such as conversation summary of in-person interactions.