Apple iPhone 17 sees strong demand as buyers rush to beat steep price rise

There is also demand for the remaining stock of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, production of which has stopped. These are being replaced by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which will be available from September 18 at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,000, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max started at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,54,900.
“Directionally, footfall is lower than last year,” said Tarun Pathak, head of research at Counterpoint Research, based on preliminary feedback from several stores over the weekend. This was partly because Apple did not launch the flagship iPhone 18, which is its best-selling model, he said. At the same time, there were a significant number of queries for the iPhone 17 Pro.