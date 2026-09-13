Apple iPhone 17 sees strong demand as buyers rush to beat steep price rise

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is drawing increased consumer interest much ahead of the festival season as buyers look to purchase existing stock at current prices before it runs out. Retailers expect this strong demand to lift sales in the premium smartphone segment by 5-10 per cent.

The iPhone 17 model is drawing particular interest because it will soon carry a substantially higher price tag. The Cupertino-headquartered company had held prices despite a sharp increase in memory costs over the past year. It is now passing part of that increase on to consumers.

Apple has announced that the price of the 256GB iPhone 17 will rise by more than 20.5 per cent to ₹99,000. The 512GB model will soon cost ₹1,24,900, up 21.3 per cent.

“Directionally, footfall is lower than last year,” said Tarun Pathak, head of research at Counterpoint Research, based on preliminary feedback from several stores over the weekend. This was partly because Apple did not launch the flagship iPhone 18, which is its best-selling model, he said. At the same time, there were a significant number of queries for the iPhone 17 Pro.

There is also demand for the remaining stock of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, production of which has stopped. These are being replaced by the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which will be available from September 18 at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,000, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max started at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,54,900.

“We expect that stocks of the iPhone 17 at the old price will exhaust in the next one to two weeks,” Pathak said. Some consumers, however, are likely to wait for Diwali offers, which are only a few weeks away.

There was little interest in the foldable iPhone Duo, he added. “Given the large difference in prices, consumers may instead buy it in the US or UAE.”