Apple lowers app store cut in China in move to fend off local regulators

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. is lowering the fees it collects from app developers for software and in-app purchases in China, the latest move to appease regulators cracking down on its digital offerings.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that its commission is changing from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for its mainland China App Store. The move is effective March 15 and applies to apps for both iOS and iPadOS, Apple said on its developer website. Apple is making the move “following discussions with the Chinese regulator,” the company said.

The iPhone maker is also lowering its rate for apps that are part of its programs for small businesses and developers of mini apps, from 15 per cent to 12 per cent. The small business program applies to developers who generated under $1 million in revenue during the prior year, while mini apps are small programs that run within apps — like WeChat.