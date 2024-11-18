Apple is reportedly gearing up for several new product launches next year. The American tech giant appears to be preparing to make a major push into the smart home market with smart displays and other smart home devices. Additionally, it may update its AirTag tracker, with the next-generation model expected to launch around mid-2025, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple AirTag (second-generation): What to expect

An AirTag model, codenamed B589, has reportedly progressed to manufacturing tests, with a release planned for mid-2025. While the design is expected to see minimal changes, the new AirTag is likely to feature improved range and a new wireless chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple is also said to be focusing on enhancing the privacy of the wireless tracker. The new model will reportedly make it harder to remove the speaker from the device, which will make it more discoverable in case someone is using it for stalking.

Apple smart home devices: What to expect

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is targeting the smart home market with new AI-powered devices, including a wall-mounted smart display and a robotic tabletop device.

The smart home display, codenamed J490, is expected to feature a six-inch square screen with a front-facing camera for video conferencing. It will likely include a rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and come in black and silver options. The device is said to run a hybrid operating system combining Apple’s watchOS and the StandBy mode interface on iOS, with dedicated apps for web browsing, news, media playback, and more.

Following the smart display, Apple may introduce a tabletop robotic device featuring an iPad-like screen mounted on a robotic arm. This device is expected to leverage Apple Intelligence to understand its environment, identify users, and adapt its responses accordingly.

Apple is also reportedly exploring other smart home devices, such as a new TV set and a smart home camera. However, the development of these products may hinge on the success of the smart display, which is anticipated to debut in March 2025.

What more to expect from Apple in 2025

In addition to its smart home lineup, Apple is likely to launch new Mac models, including the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio, powered by M4 chips. Updates to the iPad Air and entry-level iPad are also expected.

Among the most anticipated releases is the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is likely to launch in March next year. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt an iPhone 14-inspired design with a boxy frame and FaceID sensor. It may be powered by the A18 chip similar to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, offering access to Apple Intelligence features.