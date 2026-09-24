As AI agents enter festive shopping, banks warn of fraud and payments risks

Banks are warning that artificial intelligence (AI) agents used for online shopping could create new risks around scams, fraud and data privacy as technology companies move towards systems that can select products and make purchases on a user's behalf. The warning comes as India's festive shopping season gets underway, with Amazon's Great Indian Festival, Flipkart's Big Billion Days and other ecommerce sales expected around Dussehra, Diwali and the year-end period. This year's sales will also come at a time when consumers are experimenting with AI tools to discover products, compare prices and make shopping decisions.

In customer outreach initiatives undertaken by several global and Indian banks, the message is clear: AI agents could buy the wrong product, spend more than a customer intended, expose financial information or direct users towards payment methods with weaker protections. Some global banks also pitch for greater disclosure when an AI agent is involved in a transaction, more transparency around how agents make decisions and stronger safeguards for customer data.

From AI recommendations to AI purchases The change taking place in online shopping is not only about using AI to find a product. AI agents are being developed to take more steps in the purchase journey, including comparing products, selecting an option and completing a transaction. Technology companies including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Meta are promoting AI tools for shopping. Retailers are also trying to make their products visible within AI-generated recommendations. This matters during India's festive sales because shoppers typically compare prices, sellers, bank offers, delivery dates and product reviews across multiple platforms. An AI agent could potentially perform much of that work instead of the consumer.

ALSO READ: After iPhone, Adobe brings Premiere mobile video editing app to Android The question for payment companies and banks is what happens when the person initiating a transaction is no longer directly clicking the "buy" button. India's banks are already dealing with AI-enabled fraud Indian banks have been warning customers about a related problem: the use of AI by fraudsters. A private Indian bank, Bandhan Bank, has warned about AI-powered scams involving voice cloning, realistic videos, fake conversations and personalised fraud attempts. The bank's guidance says scammers can use AI to make fraudulent communications appear more convincing. Banks have also continued their festive-season warnings around fake shopping offers and phishing campaigns. Such campaigns typically use messages on WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other platforms offering discounts, gifts or prizes and directing users to fraudulent links.

The basic advice remains familiar: customers should check the website domain, avoid unknown links and never share card details, CVV, PIN, net-banking credentials or transaction OTPs. But AI shopping agents introduce a different problem. The consumer may not be visiting a suspicious website or responding to an obvious scam message. Instead, an AI system could be making choices on the consumer's behalf. The trust gap is already visible Marketing agency VML's Future Shopper 2026 report, based on 28,000 consumers across 17 countries, shows that AI is already becoming part of the shopping journey. It found that 82 per cent of consumers surveyed have used AI, while 50 per cent would prefer to tell an AI what they want, receive tailored options and buy in one place. At the same time, 58 per cent said they cross-check AI recommendations before purchasing.

The figures point to a distinction between using AI as a shopping assistant and allowing it to act independently. Consumers appear more comfortable asking AI to narrow down choices than handing it complete control of the transaction. VML's report says agentic commerce is emerging first in lower-risk, repeat categories, where consumers are more comfortable delegating purchases. For Indian ecommerce platforms, the festive season could provide a much larger testing ground for this behaviour. Consumers are likely to use AI tools to find deals and compare products, while platforms and payment companies will have to deal with transactions generated through new AI interfaces.

ALSO READ: Conversational AI firm Gupshup launches agentic AI solution for real estate What changes for banks and payments The issue for banks is not only whether an AI agent can make a payment. It is whether the payment can be authenticated, monitored and disputed in the same way as a transaction initiated directly by a customer. Traditional online shopping has a relatively clear chain. A customer selects a product, enters or authorises payment details and completes the purchase. With an AI agent, the chain can look different: The consumer gives the agent an instruction.

The agent searches and compares products.

It selects a product and seller.

It may interact with the merchant.

It initiates or helps complete the payment.

The consumer may not see every step. This creates questions around what the customer actually authorised and where responsibility lies if the agent makes a mistake.

Reuters has reported that several global banks have proposed that consumers should be told when an AI agent is involved in a transaction. They also want greater transparency around how agents make decisions and safeguards for customer data. India's festive sales will test the model The timing is important. India's major ecommerce platforms are entering the period when online shopping activity typically rises around Dussehra and Diwali, followed by year-end sales. This year's festive period is different from earlier sales because AI shopping tools are more developed and consumers are becoming more familiar with them. The technology is also moving closer to transactions rather than remaining limited to chat-based product discovery.

That could make festive sales an early test of how consumers use AI for real purchases. For banks, the challenge will be to distinguish between a legitimate AI-assisted transaction and activity that could indicate fraud. For ecommerce platforms, it will involve identifying which AI agents are authorised to interact with their systems. For consumers, the question will be whether an AI recommendation is trustworthy enough to influence a purchase and whether they retain control once the agent moves from recommendation to action. VML's research also points to another concern. It says 58 per cent of consumers cross-check AI recommendations before purchasing, while 46 per cent have changed the brands they consider because of an AI recommendation.