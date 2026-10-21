BFSI demand, AI revenue help Indian IT firms weather Q2 growth slowdown

“Our H1 total revenue and H2 prediction shows revival hasn't happened but IT services industry has been resilient to AI fears of negative or no growth and that's why stocks are recovering but still lower or down by over 30-40 percent. Margins and cost controls is where Indian IT continues to outperform global IT services players,” said Gaurav Vasu, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of UnearthInsight.
Nonetheless, some green shoots of growth in sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) was seen across firms. AI revenue, too, was encouraging, suggesting that the firms are pushing back to claim lost ground.