Bluetooth SIG adopts HDT to deliver standardised lossless, high-res audio

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the non-profit association that oversees the development of Bluetooth standards, has adopted a new technology called High Data Throughput (HDT). It increases the maximum data transfer speed supported by Bluetooth Low Energy to 7.5 megabits per second (Mbps), nearly four times the previous maximum of 2 Mbps.

The technology is part of the Bluetooth Core 7.0 specification and is designed to help connected devices transfer more data in less time. It could also support new applications in wireless audio, wearables, smart glasses and other connected products.

Bluetooth is widely used to connect devices such as wireless earbuds, headphones, smartwatches and speakers to smartphones. However, the amount of data it can transfer at a time can limit applications that require faster connections. The new HDT feature aims to address this by increasing the amount of data compatible Bluetooth devices can exchange.

What is Bluetooth High Data Throughput? High Data Throughput is a new feature that allows compatible Bluetooth devices to send and receive data at higher speeds. According to Bluetooth SIG, it introduces a new method of transmitting data that allows Bluetooth Low Energy devices to handle larger amounts of information more efficiently. Bluetooth HDT raises the maximum supported data rate from 2 Mbps to 7.5 Mbps. It supports five data rates: 2 Mbps, 3 Mbps, 4 Mbps, 6 Mbps and 7.5 Mbps. Devices can use different rates depending on their requirements and connection conditions. ALSO READ: Apple 27.3 developer beta brings Siri AI, Health app and Audio Intelligence

Bluetooth SIG said the technology is designed to improve four areas: data transfer speeds, the amount of information devices can exchange, energy efficiency and connection reliability. A higher data rate means devices can transfer more information in the same amount of time. This could reduce the time required for tasks such as synchronising data between devices, transferring files and installing software updates. The technology is also designed to improve energy efficiency. By completing data transfers faster, devices may spend less time actively communicating and more time in low-power states. Bluetooth SIG also says the new technology can help maintain more reliable connections in different operating environments.

Bluetooth HDT to support lossless wireless audio One of the first major applications of Bluetooth HDT is expected to be standardised premium wireless audio, which Bluetooth SIG expects to arrive in 2027. The additional bandwidth is intended to support lossless and high-resolution audio transmission, along with multi-channel surround sound and spatial audio. This could allow manufacturers to develop wireless audio products with higher data requirements using a standardised Bluetooth framework. Bluetooth SIG also highlighted other potential applications, including smartwatches that can synchronise large volumes of fitness data more quickly, smart glasses that transfer data for AI processing, and smart home devices that can complete firmware updates faster.